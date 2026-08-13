How and where to bet MLB Field of Dreams Game: Odds, sportsbook promos, best betting apps for Phillies-Twins

For the first time in four years, MLB returns to Iowa for the 2026 Field of Dreams Game. This year's installment is the third overall, and pits two NL wild card hopefuls against one another in the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins. Bet on MLB games with the latest DraftKings promo code and get $150 after spending $5+:

First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and the action will air exclusively on Netflix. The return to Iowa has been long awaited after how great of a spectacle the first two Field of Dreams games were in 2021 and 2022. The 2021 edition saw the White Sox beat the Yankees on a walkoff home run into the corn fields, while the Cubs used a three-run first inning to take down the Reds in 2022. Now, the Twins and Phillies will clash in Dyersville, Iowa, in honor of one of the most famous sports movies of all time.

Fans interested in MLB betting at the best betting apps should check out what SportsLine Projection Model has to say, and also see which way our experts are leaning. Bet on 2026 MLB games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to earn up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Where to bet on the 2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game

Bettors have plenty of options when it comes to placing wagers on this year's Field of Dreams Game. Interested bettors can take advantage of the best sportsbook promos available to new users at the best betting sites.

2026 MLB Field of Dreams Game betting preview (odds via FanDuel)

Money line: Phillies -104, Twins -112

Run line: Phillies -1.5 (+162), Twins +1.5 (-196)

Over/Under: 8.5 (Over -118, Under -104)

If you build it, they will come. Well, it may have taken four years, but baseball did indeed come back to Iowa with the Phillies and Twins squaring off. Aaron Nola (3-9, 5.47 ERA) takes the hill for Philadelphia while Minnesota counters with Taj Bradley (9-4, 3.76 ERA), who has been in the midst of a breakout campaign for the Twins.

The Twins are coming off taking their most recent series against the Baltimore Orioles, while the Phillies dropped two to the St. Louis Cardinals this week. Both teams are on the outside looking in when it comes to the AL and NL Wild Card races, so a win here in the Field of Dreams Game would go a long way. Use the latest FanDuel promo code to get up to $1,000 in Bet Reset Tokens when wagering on MLB games:

The Twins are 1.5-run underdogs in the latest spread betting odds, per the latest FanDuel MLB odds, and the Over/Under betting line for total runs scored is 8.5. The money line betting odds has this as effectively a pick 'em. The SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every MLB game 10,000 times, thinks the Twins will at least keep this close as they cover the run line in 66% of simulations. Sign up with the Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW to earn profit boosts for MLB betting:

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