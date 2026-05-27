How, where to bet on 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge: Betting odds, picks, predictions, promo codes, offers

The PGA Tour schedule rolls along this week with the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as Ben Griffin aims to repeat as champion after winning with a 12-under showing last year, edging out Matthias Schmid by a single stroke. Griffin is one of the biggest names in the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge field, along with Ludvig Aberg and major winners like Justin Thomas, Hideki Matsuyama, J.J. Spaun and Keegan Bradley. You can watch Rounds 3 and 4 on CBS and Paramount+. The 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge first round tee times begin on Thursday at 8 a.m. ET.

Ahead of this big event, which begins Thursday morning, we'll take a look at the top sportsbooks for those interested in golf betting this week, as well as our top Charles Schwab Challenge picks and PGA Tour best bets.

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Where to bet on the Charles Schwab Challenge

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Charles Schwab Challenge odds via DraftKings

Ludvig Aberg (+980)

Russell Henley (+1950)

Robert MacIntyre (+2250)

Rickie Fowler (+2350)

Justin Thomas (+2450)

Ben Griffin (+2500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+3000)

J.J. Spaun (+3100)

Keith Mitchell (+3200)

Alex Smalley (+3400)

Akshay Bhatia (+3400)

Keegan Bradley (+3600)

Harry Hall (+3800)

Pierceson Coody (+3800)

While superstars like Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy aren't teeing it up this week, the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge features a ton of big names.

Aberg is the clear favorite at +950 at DraftKings, and while he hasn't won on Tour this year, the young Swede has played exceptionally well across the board, including in majors. Griffin is +2500 to repeat as champ, while the only other former Charles Schwab winners in the field are Chris Kirk (+7000), Emiliano Grillo (+14000) and Davis Riley (+43000). Major winners like Thomas, Matsuyama, Spaun and Bradley are also among the favorites in the field, and top players like Henley, MacIntyre and Fowler add plenty of intrigue. MacIntyre finished sixth at this event last year, as did Spaun. Fowler was 16th.

Aberg, Spaun, Henley, MacIntyre, Thomas, Matsuyama and Griffin all enter the week in the top 20 of the Official World Golf Ranking.

The purse for the 2026 Charles Schwab Challenge is $9.9 million, and the winner will secure 500 FedExCup points.

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Charles Schwab Challenge picks

Justin Thomas to win (+2450)

Gary Woodland to win (+4800)

Ludvig Aberg top five (+220)

Hideki Matsuyama top 10 (+270)

Sungjae Im top 10 (+365)

Thomas has quietly played very well this year, making seven of eight cuts with two top-10 finishes and four top-25s under his belt in 2026. Thomas last played at the PGA Championship, where he finished tied for fourth at 5 under. Before that, he finished 13th at the Truist Classic. He's playing some good golf of late, and this is a wide-open field at first glance. That all makes Thomas a very intriguing play here.

As far as longshots to win, why not Woodland, who already has won this year? Shortly after revealing a PTSD diagnosis stemming from a brain tumor, Woodland won the Texas Children's Open in March. He also owns a T10 finish at the RBC Heritage and a T20 at the Truist. Woodland has finished in the top 15 here three times since 2020, and he was 11th last year. Woodland, even at 42, is one of the longest hitters on Tour, ranking fourth in driving distance. In a par-70 event with just two par-5s, that could prove very useful.

Aberg, even though he's won just twice on Tour in his career, is the heavy favorite to win here. It makes perfect sense why, too. In addition to having one of the smoothest swings in the game, Aberg has been exceptional in 2026. Six of his last seven starts were top-10 finishes, and five of those he finished in the top five, including a fourth-place finish at the PGA Championship. He's done everything but win this year, so we'll back that trend to continue with another top-five finish.

Matsuyama is one of my favorite players to watch on Tour, as few players have his incredible ceiling. When he's hot, few players can keep up with the former Masters winner. He doesn't play many non-major or signature events, so it's good to see he'll be teeing it up here. He looked destined for a top-20 finish here last year before fading down the stretch, as a 3-over Sunday led to a T36 finish. Matsuyama has two top-10s this year, though both came early this season. We'll target a top-10 showing here.

Another sneaky name to watch this week is Im, who may be the hottest player in the game right now who hasn't won this season. Im owns three top-10s this year, with two of those coming across his last three starts. Last week at the Byron Nelson, Im shot 61 on Saturday and finished ninth at 19-under. He's also had a lot of success in this tournament, finishing in the top 15 three times, including a ninth-place showing in 2024. Look for Im to stay hot this week, and he's also an intriguing longshot to win the whole tournament at +4400.

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