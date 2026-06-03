How, where to bet on 2026 Memorial Tournament: Betting odds, picks, predictions, promo codes, offers

The calendar has flipped to June, which means we've got a loaded three-week stretch of PGA Tour action, starting with a signature event in the 2026 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, which begins Thursday, June 4. This is the final tune-up of sorts for many of the biggest names in golf ahead of the U.S. Open, which begins Thursday, June 18, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler won the 2025 Memorial in dominant fashion, going 10 under to beat Ben Griffin by four strokes to win this event for the second year in a row. Those two were among the 11 to finish under par at the Memorial last year. In addition to Scheffler and Griffin, other top names like Rory McIlroy, Cameron Young and Xander Schauffele will be teeing it up this week. Catch Rounds 3 and 4 on CBS and Paramount+. The 2026 Memorial Tournament first round tee times begin on Thursday at 7:45 a.m. ET.

Ahead of this signature event, we'll break down the top sportsbooks for those interested in golf betting this week, and we'll also share our top Memorial Tournament picks and PGA Tour best bets for the week.

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Where to bet on the 2026 Memorial Tournament

Interested golf bettors have plenty of options when it comes to sportsbooks to bet on the 2026 Memorial Tournament. The following seven sportsbooks are all offering various new-user promotions for those who sign up this week, and bettors can secure benefits like bonus bets and profit boosts when betting on golf this week. Here are seven current sportsbook promos available.

2026 Memorial Tournament odds via DraftKings

Scottie Scheffler (+310)

Rory McIlroy (+1000)

Cameron Young (+1450)

Ludvig Aberg (+1550)

Xander Schauffele (+1650)

Matt Fitzpatrick (+1900)

Russell Henley (+2000)

Si Woo Kim (+2150)

Patrick Cantlay (+2800)

Tommy Fleetwood (+3300)

Robert McIntyre (+3900)

Min Woo Lee (+3900)

Justin Thomas (+3900)

Ben Griffin (+3900)

J.J. Spaun (+4200)

Jordan Spieth (+4500)

Hideki Matsuyama (+4500)

The sky is blue, water is wet, and Scottie Scheffler is the resounding favorite entering a tournament he's playing in. Scheffler is always the favorite heading into tournaments, but that he's such a heavy favorite here should come as no surprise given he won the Memorial in both 2024 and 2025. Scheffler should also be in good form considering the U.S. Open is approaching, and a win at Shinnecock in two weeks would give him a career Grand Slam, with the fourth and final round being on his 30th birthday.

McIlroy and Young also among the top favorites in the Memorial field, and those two are Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the Official World Golf Rankings behind Scheffler. Each last played at the PGA Championship, where McIlroy finished seventh and Young 26th. Aberg finished T-17 last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge and finished T-16 at last year's Memorial.

Henley is coming off an impressive late surge to win last week's Charles Schwab Challenge in a playoff over Eric Cole, and he finished fifth in this event last year.

In addition to Scheffler, five other past winners -- Justin Rose (2010), Matt Kuchar (2013), Hideki Matsuyama (2014), Patrick Cantlay (2019, 2021) and Billy Horschel (2022) are teeing it up this week.

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2026 Memorial Tournament picks

Scottie Scheffler to win (+310)

Sepp Straka to win (+6200)

Russell Henley top five (+330)

Ben Griffin top 10 (+260)

Patrick Cantlay top 10 (+200)

Look, the world of golf belongs to Scheffler, and it's pretty incredible just how dominant he's been since winning his first tournament and major in 2022. He's as rock-steady as they come, and he's in contention almost every single Sunday he plays. Scheffler finished T-14 in the PGA Championship last month and was third at the Byron Nelson Cup two weeks ago. He owns this tournament and course, and a three-peat is hardly out of the question given his mix of past dominance in this event and how well he has played the last three-plus years overall.

I always like to sprinkle a longshot play in, so we'll target Sepp Straka to win. Straka has had a lot of success at the Memorial over the past three years, finishing T-16 in 2023, T-5 in 2024 and third last year. Straka also played well last week, finishing T-12 at the Australian Open.

Straka's lost a bit of his luster over the last year or so after it looked like he was ready to emerge as a top player, but he has quietly put together an excellent 2026 campaign with three top-10 finishes, two top-fives and a second-place outing in February. Straka has played very well in this event, and he's an intriguing dart throw at this price. He's also +860 for a top-five finish and +365 to finish in the top 10, both of which are enticing at current odds.

Henley has a lot going for him entering this week. He had a thrilling playoff victory at the Charles Schwab Challenge last Sunday, he finished T-5 in the 2025 Memorial, and he was in the top 20 here in both 2023 and 2024. Henley has four top-10 finishes this year, including last week's win and a T-3 finish at the Masters. He's in good form this season, and a top-five this weekend is certainly in the cards.

We'll wrap up our picks with two top-10 finish targets in Griffin and Cantlay. Griffin has been on fire of late, with four top-15 finishes over his last five starts, including a pair of third-place outings. He also finished second in last year's Memorial after missing the cut in 2023 and 2024.

As for Cantlay, he's a two-time Memorial winner and finished T-12 here last year. He's been more selective with tournaments this year and hasn't played a ton, but he's finished in the top 10 in three of his last five starts after an up-and-down start to 2026.

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