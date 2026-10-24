The Week 8 college football schedule features elite matchups throughout the day, opening with No. 6 Indiana vs. Michigan at noon ET and moving into top contests such as Texas A&M vs. No. 13 Alabama (3:30 p.m. ET), No. 7 Ole Miss vs. No. 19 Texas (7:30 p.m. ET) and No. 14 Houston vs. No. 10 Utah (10:15 p.m. ET) for top college football games throughout the day as ways to take advantage of the latest sportsbook promos at sports betting apps. Texas (4-2, 1-2 SEC) enters on a two-game losing streak, dropping to a season-low No. 19 after once being No. 1 this season, while Ole Miss (5-1, 3-1 SEC) has won two straight games. Get $200 in bonus bets with a $5 bet + 3 free months of NBA League Pass with the latest DraftKings promo code right here:

Texas is a 3.5-point home favorite in the latest Week 8 college football odds. Earlier in the day, Indiana is a 7-point favorite after its last-minute loss to Ohio State last week, and Alabama is a 13.5-point favorite despite losing two straight games.

If you're wondering where to find the best college football odds or deciding how to bet on college football Week 8 and where to bet on college football, our online sports betting guide can give you all the information you need. Continue reading to find some of the best sportsbook promos at the best sports betting sites that are available for college football Week 8, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on college football.

Where to bet on Week 8 college football

How to place a bet on college football

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Look over the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $350 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a specific code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Click the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a daily $5+ wager to be awarded bonus bets every day for your first seven days.

3. New users get $50 in bonus bets per day, whether the bet wins or loses, for a maximum of $350 in bonus bets if you wager all seven days.

5. Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass free

New users don't need a code for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates legitimately. Here's how to register for one of the largest betting apps and get three months of NBA League Pass for free.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a new DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email, birthdate and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a first-time deposit of $10 or more and opt in to the NBA League Pass promotion. Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days. It's a total of eight $25 bonus bet tokens. After making your first $5+ bet, a link to claim your three free months of NBA League Pass will be sent to your registered email address.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a first-time bet of at least $20. To unlock this offer, new users just place a $20+ wager on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This results in $50 in FanCash paid daily over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Create an account, filling out information such as name, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Your qualifying wager must be $20 or more, with odds of -500 or longer. Day 1 FanCash is credited automatically within 24 hours of your qualifying bet settling. For Days 2 through 7, you must opt in each day in the app to receive that day's FanCash. Limit one qualifying wager and a maximum of $350 in FanCash per new user. FanCash is non-withdrawable and not redeemable for cash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM legally operates to wager.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Register a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to secure up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $250 in Bet Reset tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 gives new users $250 in Bet Reset tokens over their first five days after signing up. Users receive one Bet Reset token immediately, a second within 24–48 hours, and then one more per day for the next three days, for a maximum of $250 in bonuses. Bet Reset tokens must be used within 14 days of receipt.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the registration process or click here. When prompted, be sure to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTSBR250". Create your first-time Caesars Sportsbook account. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Your first Bet Reset token lands in your Bonus Drawer as soon as your account is verified. No minimum first bet is required to unlock it.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a wager of at least $10, paid regardless of the wager's outcome. The first bet must meet -500 odds or longer. Those looking to claim $200 in bonus bets can follow the steps below. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but the bonus bets expire after seven days.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first-time minimum deposit of at least $10. Place a first wager of at least $10 on any market at -500 odds or longer.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $500 in No Sweat Bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $500 in No Sweat Bets, paid over 10 days. New users must make a $5+ bet at -500 odds or longer to claim this offer. After making the initial bet, users receive a $50 No Sweat Bet daily for their first 10 days. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates legitimately.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information, such as name, email, date of birth and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get 10 No Sweat bet tokens daily for 10 days. Each token can be used for a maximum wager of $50. Bonus bets expire in seven days.

This offer is valid in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.