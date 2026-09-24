The Week 3 NFL schedule opens with the Green Bay Packers hosting the Atlanta Falcons at historic Lambeau Field on Thursday Night Football, and a primetime game at Lambeau always has the potential to be a popular option on sports betting apps. However, neither the Packers nor the Falcons are off to great starts. The Packers avoided a disastrous 0-2 start with a comeback overtime victory over the Jets last week. The Falcons are winless, but Michael Penix Jr. makes his first start at quarterback since tearing his ACL in Week 11 last season. The Packers are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Packers vs. Falcons odds, with an over/under set at 42.5 points. Bet on the NFL at BetMGM Sportsbook here and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses:

If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or deciding how to bet on Week 3 of the NFL season and where to bet on the NFL with matchups such as Patriots vs. Jaguars (-3), Bengals vs. Steelers (+3.5) and Ravens vs. Cowboys (+3), our online sports betting guide can give you all the information you need. Continue reading to find some of the best sportsbook promos at the best sports betting sites that are available for NFL Week 3, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on NFL Week 3

How to place a bet on NFL Week 3

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $250 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't need a specific code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for your first five days.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day, whether the wager is graded as a win or loss.

5. Bonus bets expire 7 days after receipt, and your seven days start from the first day you opt into this promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets after your first $5 wager

New users don't need a code for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates legitimately.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email, birth date and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 14 days for a total of six $25 bonus bet tokens.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code gives new users $350 in FanCash after making a $20 wager. To unlock this offer, new users simply place a $20+ bet on any market with minimum odds of -500 within seven days of creating an account. This unlocks $50 in FanCash daily, paid over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app Register an account, filling out information such as name, email, birth date, and the last four digits of your Social Security number Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a $20+ cash wager at odds -500 or longer Receive $50 in FanCash daily for a total of $350 in FanCash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS has two offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM operates to bet.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin to create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $250 in Bet Reset tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 allows new users to get $250 in Bet Reset tokens after signing up. Caesars awards one Bet Reset token immediately, a second within 24–48 hours, and then one more per day for the next three days.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process, or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSSPORTSBR250". Create your Caesars Sportsbook account. Make your first deposit of at least $10. Your first Bet Reset token lands in your Bonus Drawer as soon as your account is verified. No minimum first bet is required to unlock it.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a bet of at least $10, paid regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. The first bet must meet -500 odds or longer. New users looking to claim $200 in bonus bets can follow the steps below. You can break up the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but the bonus bets expire after seven days.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first-time minimum deposit of at least $10. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything with odds -500 or longer.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $100 in bonus bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $100 in bonus bets after making your first $5 bet, whether it wins or loses. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Register your account and enter all the required information such as email, name, date of birth and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get $100 in bonus bets in the form of five $20 bonus bet slips over five weeks. Bonus bets expire in 7 days.

This offer is valid in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.