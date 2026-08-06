How, where to bet on Panthers vs. Cardinals: Best betting apps, over $5,000 sportsbook promos for HOF Game

Football fans can rejoice as the NFL preseason officially begins on Thursday, Aug. 6, with the 2026 Hall of Fame Game between the Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly and Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald are among this year's Hall of Fame inductees, but the official ceremony will take place on Saturday, Aug. 8. Sports fans interested in NFL betting can check out the best sportsbook promos for the 2026 Hall of Fame Game below ahead of Panthers vs. Cardinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET in Canton, Ohio. According to the latest NFL odds at DraftKings, the Panthers are favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under for total points scored is 35.5.

Bet on the 2026 Hall of Fame Game at DraftKings Sportsbook and get $150 in bonus bets when you bet $5+:

Top sportsbook promos for the NFL Hall of Fame Game

Here's a breakdown of the best promotion offers available for sports fans looking to wager on Thursday's matchup.



The promotion offers from DraftKings, bet365 and Hard Rock Bet all involve new users receiving bonus bets after making an initial wager. At DraftKings and bet365, the outcome of your wager has no influence on your ability to receive bonus bets. At Hard Rock Bet, you are eligible to get bonus bets if your first wager wins.

The FanDuel promo code gives users up to $1,000 in bet reset tokens over a five-day period. New users must wager $5+ to receive a bet reset token, and this token can be applied to any wager of $200 or less. If the wager with a token applied loses, the user gets bonus bets back equal to the amount of the wager. This means users can get up to $1,000 in bonus bets back over a five-day period. Fanatics is offering a similar promotion where users get a bet match of $100 per day for 10 days paid back in FanCash for up to $1,000. For some users, Fanatics offers an alternative promotion that gives them 100% profit boost tokens for three days.

BetMGM is giving new users up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses. If you wager less than $50 with the qualifying wager, you'll receive one bonus bet slip for that amount. If your wager is $50 or more, you'll get five bonus bet slips dividing the intial wager equally.

If you're a sports bettor interested in profit boosts instead of bonus bets, the Caesars Sportsbook promo code gives users the chance to double their winnings on 10 bets after wagering $1. This is essentially getting 10 100% profit boosts.

Wager on NFL preseason games with the latest Caesars promo code CBSDYW and double your winnings on your next 10 bets after betting $1+:

Panthers vs. Cardinals, Hall of Fame Game odds (via DraftKings)

Spread: Panthers -1.5

Total: 35.5 (Over -112, Under -108)

Money line: Panthers -125, Cardinals +105

Carolina will not be playing any of its starters, which means fans hoping to see Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan and Chuba Hubbard will have to settle for Kenny Pickett, Xavier Legette and Trevor Etienne instead. Jonathon Brooks is reportedly cleared to play, but he's not going to suit up here. Pickett is trying to find some stability in his career after a rocky beginning, and given Young's inconsistency, there's a possibility the former Pitt product could push for the starting role if he impresses in the preseason.

The Cardinals are also going to rest most of their key players, including No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love. The running back was reportedly pushing to get on the field, but saner heads prevailed. Love is expected to be a big part of Arizona's offense, especially with Jacoby Brissett returning as the starting quarterback. Brissett won't play on Thursday, and neither will Gardner Minshew, which means Carson Beck is going to start and see most of the snaps. Beck saw some stagnation over his last two seasons in college in large part due to his turnover struggles, but he did just take Miami to the national title game while completing 72.4% of his passes. If he shows out in the preseason, there's a chance he pushes Minshew for the backup role.

Use the latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS to get up to $1,500 in bonus bets when wagering on Panthers vs. Cardinals in the NFL Hall of Fame Game:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is something all sportsbooks encourage and take seriously. Users have access to a variety of responsible gaming tools, ranging from setting betting activity alerts to using self-exclusion measures. Some sports betting apps, like DraftKings and BetMGM, have 24/7 live chat features for customer support on their platforms. All sportsbooks provide contact information for helplines like 1-800-MY-RESET and other resources for users needing additional assistance.