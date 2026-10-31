The 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic is scheduled for Saturday at Keeneland Race Course with eight 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic horses entered. The 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic field includes Golden Tempo and Napoleon Solo, who combined to win the three Triple Crown races earlier this year. Forever Young also drew into the race and is the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Breeders' Cup Classic odds. There's nearly $1,000 in horse racing promos available for the Breeders' Cup Classic 2026 from the top betting apps and there's a total of 12 races throughout the day on Saturday. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

This is the fourth time that Breeders' Cup weekend has been hosted at Keeneland Race Course, which also hosts the Blue Grass Stakes on the Road to the Kentucky Derby and other G1 races like the Ashland Stakes, Turf Mile Stakes and Breeders' Cup Futurity Stakes. Forever Young is followed on the morning line by 2025 Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty (5-2), five-time graded stakes winner Knightsbridge (9-2), Golden Tempo (5-1) and 2026 Dubai World Cup winner Magnitude (6-1). Napoleon Solo is priced at 15-1 coming off a second-place finish at the Travers Stakes and the field is rounded out by Pennsylvania Derby winner The Puma (10-1) and five-year-old Japanese horse T O Password (30-1). Post time is set for 6:16 p.m. ET on Saturday.

If you're looking for how to bet on the Breeders' Cup Classic, where to bet on the Breeders' Cup Classic or the best Breeders' Cup Classic betting apps, we have you covered. Before placing any Breeders' Cup Classic bets, be sure to check out the TwinSpires offer code, FanDuel Racing promo code and the 1/ST BET promo code. Sign up at 1/ST BET with offer code 550BET and get $550 in bonus funds, more than double the regular offer, here:

How to bet the Breeders' Cup Classic 2026

How to bet on the Breeders' Cup online requires going through official partners like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and 1/ST BET. Wagering is now open for the big race at Keeneland Race Course with post time scheduled for 6:16 p.m. ET. All wagers must be placed before the race begins. Create an account, deposit funds, select the Keeneland Race Course track, go to Race 12 for the Breeders' Cup, pick your horse and choose your wager type (Win, Place, Show or Exotics). These types of wagers are further explained below. Here is everything you need to know to make smarter decisions to know how to bet on the Breeders' Cup. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

Where to bet the Breeders' Cup Classic 2026

You can bet on the Breeders' Cup at sites like TwinSpires, FanDuel Racing and 1/ST BET. You can even bet on the Breeders' Cup at home if your state allows online horse racing bets. Sign up at 1/ST BET with code 550BET and get $550 in bonus funds, the best offer available for the Breeders' Cup:

If you're looking for how to bet on the 2026 Breeders' Cup, where to bet on the Breeders' Cup, or the best Breeders' Cup betting apps, we have you covered. This page will keep you updated on horse betting online options such as FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires.

How to bet on the Breeders' Cup Classic

You can bet on your phone, tablet, or computer on sites like FanDuel Racing. Here are several popular Breeders' Cup wagers to make. Then, watch the race at approximately 6:16 p.m. ET on Saturday to see if you win:

Win bet: Pick the winner of the race.

Place bet: If your horse finishes in the top two, you win.

Show bet: If your horse finishes first, second or third, you win.

Exacta: Pick the first two finishers in the exact order.

Trifecta: Pick the first three finishers in the exact order.

Superfecta: Pick the top four finishers in the exact order.

Best Breeders' Cup betting promos



TwinSpires Up to $400 Bonus + Bonus Bets Back If Your Win Bets Lose CBSSPORTS FanDuel Racing Bet $5 Get $25 in Racing Bonus No promo code needed 1/ST BET Up to $550 Sign-Up Bonus ($50 after a $50 deposit and then $20 per every $100 wagered) 550BET

Get an exclusive $400 signup bonus at TwinSpires with the promo code CBSSPORTS, double the regular offer:

TwinSpires promo: Up to $400 Sign-Up Bonus + Bonus Bets Back

TwinSpires is offering up to $400 in bonus credits for new signups. Get a $100 bonus credit for every $400 wagered, with a maximum of $400 in bonus credits available for this welcome offer. No Use TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS. Those interested can also click the link in the table above.

After $400 in wagers settle (after races finish and results are official), TwinSpires will add a $100 bonus credit to your account balance. If you wager $800, another $100 will be added for a total of $200 in bonus credits. Bonus credits pay out the same as cash wagers on winning bets. Because of bonuses like this one, TwinSpires has long been an appealing site for horse racing off track betting.

1/ST BET exclusive offer: Up to $550 in wagering credits

The offer elsewhere for 1/ST BET is up to $550 in wagering credits, but this exclusive offer with 1/ST BET promo code 550BET unlocks up to $550 in wagering credits.

The 1/ST BET promo code gives new users $50 in wagering credits when the deposit $50+ for the first time and then $20 in wagering credits for every $100 wagered, and the maximum bonus is $550 in wagering credits. Users have 60 days to max out their bonus, and you'd need to wager $2,500 total to receive your full $550 in wagering credits. Sign up at 1/ST BET with code 500BET and get $500 in bonus funds with promo code 500BET:

How to sign up to bet on the Breeders' Cup

Registering for a new account at TwinSpires, DraftKings Racing or 1/ST BET is simple and just takes a few minutes. Just click the links for any of those horse racing betting apps above to get started. During registration, be sure to include the promo code to secure the welcome bonus, as we have exclusive bonuses for our readers that may be more than what is offered to the general public:

During new account registration, horse racing betting sites and apps are required by law to gather personal information to verify your identity. That may include your name, e-mail address, date of birth on your ID and social security number.

How to bet on the Breeders' Cup Classic online

Placing a bet on the Breeders' Cup or any other horse race is easy, but you have to know where to look. It starts with funding your account.

Best way to deposit for horse racing betting online

After registering for a new account at DK Horse, Twinspires and 1/ST BET, the next step is to deposit money into it. No matter how and where you bet on the 2026 Breeders' Cup, there is a deposit button you can press on the home screen after logging into the site.

Linking a bank account is typically the best way to deposit and withdraw with horse racing betting apps, because there are no fees. Linking a bank account also means that information is saved and ready for you when you want to make a withdrawal. Just note: a withdrawal with a linked bank account must sometimes wait until the funds you deposited clear and the transaction completes.

Other deposit options at horse racing betting sites include credit cards, PayPal and Apple Pay, but be aware that some racebooks charge a flat fee for credit card deposits. Plus, your credit card provider may charge a cash advance fee. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with the promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

Best way to bet on the Breeders' Cup Classic

Once you've funded your account, you'll notice the home screen of your TwinSpires betting app, DK Horse racing betting app and 1/ST BET betting app have many tracks and races to choose from every single day.

Here are the steps to find the race you want to bet on:

Click on the race track (Keeneland Race Course for Breeders' Cup) Click on the race number (12 for Breeders' Cup); if you're not sure what race number, you can browse them, and the name of the race will display once you click into it. Choose your bet type (win, place, show, exacta, trifecta, etc) Choose the horse or horses you want to include in the bet Choose the wager amount Submit the bet

At any point after you place a bet and before the race begins, you have the option to cancel/void bets to get your money back. Just navigate to the My Bets section to find pending wagers. Sign up for TwinSpires here:

How horse racing odds and payouts work

If you're a traditional sports bettor who hasn't wagered on horse racing before, it's important to know that it has some differences compared to betting on other sports.

Sportsbook odds for most sports lock in when you place your bet. That's not the case with horse racing, as odds/potential payouts fluctuate until the race actually begins. This is because the money goes into a pool, which impacts payouts until the race begins and no more bets are allowed. Additionally, bettors can cancel their wagers on races through horse racing apps like DK Horse before a race begins, which isn't typically the case with sportsbooks.

You can bet on singular events, such as a specific horse winning or finishing in a certain place in the field. There are also a number of multi-horse wagers you can make, such as exacta (top two finishers), trifecta (top three finishers) and much more.

It's important to note that betting on the Breeders' Cup in the United States is not available on sportsbook apps by law. If you want to wager on the Breeders' Cup, you must use an account on horse racing betting apps such as FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires or 1/ST BET. Sign up for 1/ST BET and receive up to $550 in wagering credit:

Rules and responsible gaming

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously across all racebooks, including DK Horse and 1/ST BET. All provide the necessary resources and contact information if you or someone you know may have a gambling problem. The minimum age is 18 for horse racing betting in most states, but it is 21 in some states.

Responsible gambling resources include the National Council for Problem Gambling (NCPG) and Gamblers Anonymous. Be smart. Bet smart. Wager responsibly. Those in need of help can also call or text 1-800-MY-RESET (1-800-697-3738). Help is available 24 hours per day and seven days per week.