How, where to bet on the U.S. Open 2026: Best betting apps, almost $6,000 in sportsbook promos for golf bets

Scottie Scheffler will try to complete the career grand slam this weekend at the 2026 U.S. Open, which begins on Thursday at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club. Scheffler has finished T7 or better in four of the last five U.S. Opens, and he is the +550 favorite in the 2026 U.S. Open odds. Rory McIlroy (12-1), Jon Rahm (15-1) and Xander Schauffele (16-1) are also contenders this week. Defending champion J.J. Spaun (60-1) and PGA Championship winner Aaron Rai (65-1) are also in the field. Bet on the U.S. Open at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

If you're wondering how and where to bet on the 2026 U.S. Open, you can use this golf betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for the U.S. Open. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on golf below.

How to place a bet on the U.S. Open

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and find your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and place them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get $350 in bonus bets if your first bets wins

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites for the U.S. Open.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. After downloading the app, click the JOIN NOW button. Create a FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required during sign-up to lock in the bonus bets offer. Allow FanDuel Sportsbook to access your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit at least $5 and make a wager of $5 or more. After you opt in and settle your first $5 wager, $50 in bonus bets will be available. The same offer will be available for seven days, allowing users to receive up to $350 in bonus bets total.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No promo code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all relevant information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received and hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN26 allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days after signing up. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legitimately operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN26 Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit $10 or more and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion, which is $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use the code CBSSPORTS during sign-up. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location on your device. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of $10 or more. Place your first bet of $1 or more and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses for UFC White House.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10 or more. Place a first wager of at least $10.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a new bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

U.S. Open betting preview



Shinnecock Hills was founded in 1891, making it one of the oldest golf clubs in the United States. The links-style course is hosting the U.S. Open for the sixth time and the first time since Brooks Koepka's win in 2018. It remains the most recent major that no golfer finished the tournament under par.

Scottie Scheffler headlines this year's field as he tries to become the seventh golfer to complete the career grand slam. He would be the fourth youngest to achieve the feat, as he turns 30 on Sunday. Scheffler finished T3 in 2022, third in 2023 and T7 last year, and he is the +550 favorite this year.

J.J. Spaun was a 150-1 longshot when he won last year, which were the longest odds for a U.S. Open winner since 2009. Spaun is 60-1 to defend his title, while Rory McIlroy is 12-1 and Jon Rahm is 15-1. Xander Schauffele (16-1), Tommy Fleetwood (18-1) and Matt Fitzpatrick (18-1) round out the top contenders on the golf odds board. Bet on the U.S. Open at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.