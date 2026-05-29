How, where to bet on PSG vs. Arsenal: Best betting apps, sportsbook promos for Champions League final

The 2026 Champions League final kicks off Saturday, May 30, with PSG taking on Arsenal at noon ET on Paramount+ to crown the top European soccer team this year. PSG seeks to become the first back-to-back Champions League winner since Real Madrid won three straight from 2016-18. PSG dominated Inter Milan in a 5-0 win in last year's final. Arsenal seeks their first-ever Champions League title. PSG are the -156 favorite to lift the cup in the latest Arsenal vs. PSG odds, with Arsenal the +126 underdogs. PSG advanced past Bayern Munich to reach the Champions League 2026 final, and Arsenal bested Atletico Madrid in the semifinals. The winner-take-all final takes place at Puskas Arena in Hungary. Bet on the Champions League final at DraftKings here and claim $100 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

If you're wondering how and where to bet on the PSG vs. Arsenal in the 2026 Champions League final, you can use this online sports betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for the 2026 Champions League final. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on soccer below.

How to place a bet on PSG vs. Arsenal

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite betting app Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top bets Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create an account by providing the requested information, such as your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more.

If your first bet results as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like. Bonus bets expire after seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the original stake.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

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Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email and birth date When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit $10+ and claim the promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Simply click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

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Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $150 in bonus bets if your bet wins

Sports fans looking to get bonus bets can use the latest Hard Rock Bet promo code to get $150 in bonus bets if their first bet of $5+ wins. There's no specific code required to claim the offer but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet operates.

Click here to go to Hard Rock Bet. Register your account by entering all required information, such as name and payment details. Make a $5+ bet on any market with odds of -500 or longer. If your bet wins, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets in the form of six $25 bonus bet slips. Bonus bets cannot be cashed out or withdrawn, and they expire seven days after they are issued.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

2026 Champions League final betting preview

PSG steamrolled through Champions League play, either winning or drawing in all eight legs during the aggregate scoring stage during the playoffs. PSG lost only once during league play. They also scored multiple goals in seven of eight playoff matches, led by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who had two goals and an assist in two matches against Bayern in the semifinals. The 25-year-old scored or assisted in seven of eight playoff matches and had 10 goals and six assists in Champions League play. He also scored in last year's Champions League final in a 5-0 win over Inter Milan, and he's priced at +200 odds to score Saturday. PSG won their fifth straight French Ligue 1 title and went 24-4-6.

Arsenal also never dropped any legs in the playoffs, or even any matches during league play, and are now one win away from their first-ever Champions League title. Their only other appearance in the final came in 2006, which they lost. Arsenal plays a more defensive style than high-powered PSG, making the final with four shutouts and only allowing two goals in six playoff matches. Gabriel Martinelli scored six goals for Arsenal, but none of those goals came during the playoffs. Arsenal won the Premier League title, the team's first since 2004, and went 26-7-5.

PSG are the -156 favorite to lift the cup in the latest Arsenal vs. PSG odds, with Arsenal the +126 underdogs. In regulation time betting, PSG has +130 odds, with Arsenal at +210 odds and a tie priced at +230 odds. PSG's Ousmane Dembele has the best odds to score a goal at +155, followed by PSG's Goncalo Ramos (+170) and Arsenal's Viktor Gyokeres (+210). The total is set at 2.5 goals, with the Over priced at -144 odds and the Under at +118 odds.

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.