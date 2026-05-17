MMA fans will be treated to a star-studded fight card on Saturday in Los Angeles, headlined by Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano in the main event. Rousey's last UFC fight was nearly 10 years ago, while Carano has been away from the UFC for 17 years. Rousey vs. Carano is expected to start around midnight ET and will be highly sought-after on Rousey vs. Carano betting apps like DraftKings, FanDuel, and bet365.

If you're wondering how and where to bet on MMA, you can use this online sports betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for Rousey vs. Carano. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on MMA below.

How to place a bet on the Rousey vs. Carano fight

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Create an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more.

If your first bet settles as a win, FanDuel will credit your account with $150 in bonus bets within 72 hours of the original bet settlement. You'll then be able to use your bonus bets in whatever increments you like, but bonus bets expire following seven days. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the original stake.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $100 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of four $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email and birth date When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit $10+ and claim the promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of $10-plus.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

Saturday MMA betting preview



Carano was one of the best strikers in her day, but the 44-year-old has not fought in nearly two decades. While Rousey has been away from the sport for nearly a decade, she is still in her 30s. The former UFC legend is a heavy -625 favorite in the Rousey vs. Carano odds, while Carano is +455.

There are plenty of MMA props to choose from on Saturday night as well, such as Rousey to win by submission at -250 or the fight to go the distance at +750. That fight is preceded by Diaz vs. Perry, with both men returning to the MMA for the first time in several years. Perry lost his welterweight fight to Daniel Rodriguez in 2021, while Diaz beat Tony Ferguson in 2022.

Perry is the younger fighter, so he is a -205 favorite in the Saturday MMA odds. Heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is also participating in the card, squaring off with former UFC light heavyweight fighter Philipe Lins. Ngannou is a whopping -1350 favorite, with Lins available at +800.

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.