Online sports betting is in one of its biggest months of the year, as March is packed with basketball, baseball and golf. The NBA and NHL both have impactful games every night, while the 2026 MLB regular season begins at the end of the month. The PGA Tour is also heading towards its first major of the year, and there are several golf tournaments taking place. There are sportsbook promos at all the top online sportsbooks, and now is the perfect time to take advantage of those sports betting bonuses before they are gone. In fact, you can claim over $5,000 in bonuses right now.

Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the that are available for March sports. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on sports this month.

How to place a bet on sports in March

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite online sports betting app Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks, winners, props, and more Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days

This FanDuel promo code is automatically applied. However, new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details. Deposit at least $5, apply your token and place a bet of up to $300 or more every day for 10 days. If your bet loses, you get up to $300 in bonus bets every day for 10 days.

You can use your bonus bets in any amount of your choosing, but bonus bets expire after one week. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets instantly.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of $25 slips. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in FanCash instantly

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN provides new users who place a cash wager of at least $5 to get $200 in FanCash instantly. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York, Illinois, Tennessee and North Carolina).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Place a wager of at least $5

Get started here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings with a 100% profit boost for each of their next 10 bets. There is a maximum wager of $25 per bet.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process, or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code CBSDYW. Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and earn 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses, except in Illinois. New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, here are the steps to claim the bonus.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account and enter the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

Get started here:

March sports betting preview

The contenders continue to separate themselves in the NBA this season, as the Pistons sit atop the Eastern Conference and the Thunder lead the Western Conference. However, both of those teams are dealing with teams on their heels, including the Celtics in the East and the Spurs in the West. The NBA playoffs begin next month, so there will be crucial games played throughout the end of March.

Baseball season has almost arrived, as Spring Training is underway ahead of a special Opening Night game between the Yankees and Giants on Wednesday, March 25. The traditional Opening Day featuring the other 28 teams is on Thursday, March 26, while all 30 teams will be in action for the first time Saturday, March 28. The Dodgers are the +210 favorites to win the World Series, followed by the Yankees (10-1), Mariners (12-1) and Mets (13-1).

The PGA Tour is less than one month away from the first major of the season, as the Masters begins on April 9. There are three tournaments between now and then, including the Valspar Championship and Texas Children's Houston Open. The Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio is the final event prior to the Masters. Claim $200 in bonus bets at DraftKings here:

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.