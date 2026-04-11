Former two-time heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is coming out of retirement to face Arslanbek Makhmudov at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday night. Fury has not stepped in the ring in 15 months following back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, which were the first two losses of Fury's career. Makhmudov has a 21-2 record, with 19 of those wins coming by knockout. The main card begins at 2 p.m. ET, with ring walk for the main event expected to come around 5 p.m. ET.

If you're wondering how and where to bet on Fury vs. Makhmudov, you can use this boxing betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the that are available for Makhmudov vs. Fury. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on boxing below.

How to place a bet on Fury vs. Makhmudov

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offers new users a chance to get $250 in bonus bets if your first bet of at least $5 wins. If your first bet wins, you'll receive 10 bonus bet tokens, each worth $25.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. Start an account by providing the requested information, including your email, name, and payment details Deposit at least $5 and place a bet of $5 or more.

If your first bet wins, FanDuel will credit you up to $250 in bonus bets. The bonus bets will be awarded in 10 bonus bet tokens, each worth $25. Bonus bets can't be cashed out or withdrawn, and if you submit a bet using bonus funds, you'll get the winnings but not the stake. Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify, meaning you could not have previously signed up for a DraftKings account. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your bonus bets if your first bet wins.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received. They hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

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Fanatics Sportsbook: Get 10 x $100 bet match in FanCash or 100% profit boost token for five days

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get 10 x $100 bet match in FanCash or choose five 100% profit boost tokens. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, enter promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your mobile phone Agree to the Fanatics Sportsbook terms and conditions Deposit a minimum of $5 and choose from the two eligible promotions

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BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

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Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account by creating a username and password. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of at least $1 and get 10 100% profit boosts.

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bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $200 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of $10+. Place a first wager of at least $10 on anything.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

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Fury vs. Makhmudov betting preview



Fury won his first heavyweight title in 2015 when he beat Wladimir Klitschko, and he went on to win two fights against Deontay Wilder to defend the WBC world title. He has lost a pair of fights to Usyk in recent years, but he also has three wins over Derek Chisora. This is his fifth time coming out of retirement.

Makhmudov won his first 18 fights before losing to Agit Kabayel in 2023, and he also lost to Guido Vianello following a stoppage due to a swollen eye. Fury has already said he wants to fight fellow British boxer Anthony Joshua, but this fight comes first. The latest Fury vs. Makhmudov odds have Fury listed as the -600 favorite, while Makhmudov is +400. The over/under for total rounds is 8.5, with the Over priced at -130.

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.