Established fighters Jiri Prochazka vs. Carlos Ulberg square off for the vacated light heavyweight title in the main event of UFC 327 from Miami's Kaseya Center on Saturday. Prochazka (32-5-1) is a former light heavyweight champion, while Ulberg (14-1) is set for his first title fight. Ulberg has won nine straight fights and Prochazka is 18-2 over his last 20 bouts. The five-fight main card begins at 9 p.m. ET on Paramount+.

If you're wondering how and where to bet on UFC 327 and Ulberg vs. Prochazka, you can use this UFC betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the that are available for UFC 327. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on UFC below.

How to place a bet on UFC 327 and Prochazka vs. Ulberg

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $250 in bonus bets if your first $5 bet wins

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The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to get 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive their stake, up to $100, back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

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BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion and receive $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

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Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Begin creating a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

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bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSSPORTS offers new users $200 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses. New users can use the promo code CBSBET365 to claim this online sports betting offer. For those who haven't used bet365 and want $365 in bonus bets, follow these steps below.

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After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $200 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a bet365 account.

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UFC 327 betting preview



Jiri Prochazka and Carlos Ulberg are competing for the vacant light heavyweight title, which was vacated due to Alex Pereira leaving the division to compete for the heavyweight title. Prochazka is a former light heavyweight champion, but that victory came in 2022, and he dropped his first fight as champion to Pereira. Prochazka, 33, has been fighting professionally since 2012 and is 32-5-1 overall, including 6-2 in the UFC. Both his UFC losses came to Pereira, and he's won 18 straight fights against competitors other than Pereira.

Ulberg, 35, hasn't been as MMA-focused throughout his fighting career as Prochazka. He was a professional kickboxer for multiple years before returning to the UFC in 2020, but he's quickly dominated in the octagon. Ulberg is 10-1 in the UFC and has won nine straight fights. Both fighters can end their opponents at any moment, with Prochazka's last five fights all ending by KO/TKO, while seven of Ulberg's 11 career UFC fights have ended by KO/TKO, including his most recent first-round knockout win over Dominick Reyes in September.

For UFC betting, Prochazka vs. Ulberg is -110 both ways in the latest UFC 327 odds. For UFC 327 prop betting, Prochazka vs. Ulberg has +250 odds to go the distance, with -300 odds to end early. Prochazka is +140 to win by KO/TKO, and Ulberg is +175 to win by KO/TKO. Saturday's five-fight main card begins at 9 p.m. ET, with other bouts for online sports betting on UFC 327, such as Azamat Murzakanov (-238) vs. Paulo Costa (+195) and Dominick Reyes (-162) vs. Johnny Walker (+136).

Responsible gaming



Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature several tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.