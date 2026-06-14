How, where to bet on UFC Freedom 250: Best betting apps, sportsbook promos for UFC White House on Sunday

The South Lawn of the White House will be the stage for UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, when multiple titles will be decided during one of the biggest events in the history of the sport. Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje in the main event on Paramount+, with the lightweight title on the line. The co-main event features Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title. Other matches on the UFC White House fight card include Sean O'Malley vs. Aiemann Zahabi, Josh Hokit vs. Derrick Lewis and Mauricio Ruffy vs. Michael Chandler. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 at DraftKings here and claim $200 in bonus bets instantly with a $5 wager:

If you're wondering how and where to bet on UFC Freedom 250, you can use this UFC betting guide. Here are some of the top sportsbook promos at betting sites, as well as the best betting apps that are available for the UFC White House card. You can also read the instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on UFC Freedom 250 below.

How to place a bet on UFC White House

Review the sign-up bonuses at the top online sportsbooks Deposit funds and use the relevant promo code Review the latest odds and find your top picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Get $350 in bonus bets if your first bet wins

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement in a state where FanDuel operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the top betting sites for UFC Freedom 250.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page, or simply click here. After downloading the app, click the JOIN NOW button. Begin creating a FanDuel Sportsbook account. There is no promo code required during sign-up to lock in the bonus bets offer. Allow FanDuel Sportsbook to use your location. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state to bet. Users must deposit $5 or more and make a wager of $5 or more. After you opt in and settle your first $5 wager, $50 in bonus bets will be available. The same offer will be available for seven days, allowing users to receive up to $350 in bonus bets total.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets instantly

No code is required for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legitimately operates. You must also be a new user at the sportsbook to qualify.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Create a DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make a deposit of $5 or more Place a first bet of at least $5 with odds of -500 or shorter and collect your $200 in bonus bets.

You will receive your bonus bets in the form of eight $25 slips within 72 hours of your qualifying wager settling as a win. Bonus bets are valid for seven days after they are received and hold no cash value. Payouts from bonus bets are transferred to the user's cash balance and do not include the bonus bet stake.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Get up to $1,000 in FanCash

The latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN allows new users to earn 10 bet matches up to $100 each over 10 days. Users receive up to $100 back in FanCash if your bet loses for each of the first 10 days after signing up. This promotion is available to eligible users in states where Fanatics Sportsbook legally operates (except New York).

How does the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook mobile app Register an account, filling out information such as email, birth date and the last four digits of your social security number When prompted, use promo code CBSFAN Enable geolocation services on your device Agree to the terms and conditions Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion Place a wager of up to $100, and receive your stake back in FanCash if it loses Repeat for 10 days for a maximum of $1,000 in FanCash

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The latest BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS awards new users up to $1,500 back in bonus bets if their first bet loses. BetMGM users in New Jersey, West Virginia, Pennsylvania or Michigan can get a different promotion, which is $150 in bonus bets if they win their first bet of $10 or more.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

Those interested can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Create a BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to use your location on your device. Users must deposit at least $10. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get paid in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Bet $1, double your winnings on next 10 bets

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSDYW allows new users to bet $1 and double their winnings on their next 10 wagers with 100% profit boosts.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process or click here. When prompted, enter the promo code "CBSDYW". Register for a new Caesars Sportsbook account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place your first bet of $1 or more and get 10 100% profit boosts.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $365 instantly

The bet365 bonus code offers new users $365 in bonus bets with a $10+ bet, whether the bet wins or loses for UFC White House.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make a first deposit of at least $10. Place a first wager of $10 or more.

After making that first wager with the bet365 bonus code, new bettors will be given $365 in bonus bets regardless of whether the bet wins or loses. You can divide the $365 in bonus bets however you'd like, but note that any amount left over will expire within seven days. New bet365 users must claim the offer within 30 days of signing up for a new bet365 account.

Get started at bet365 here:

UFC Freedom 250 betting preview



The UFC Freedom 250 card is one of the most anticipated events in the history of the sport, so it is loaded with exciting fights. All of the fights will be staged on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., with the main card scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday night. Unbeaten Ilia Topuria faces Justin Gaethje for the UFC lightweight title in the main event.

Topuria is one of 11 two-division champions in UFC history, and he is the current lightweight champion. Gaethje is the interim lightweight champion and is competing in his fifth career lightweight title fight (2-2 record). Topuria is a heavy -750 favorite in the UFC Freedom 250 odds.

The co-main event features Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane for the heavyweight title. Current heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall is unable to compete due to an eye injury, giving Pereira and Gane an opportunity to take center stage. The fight is listed as a pick'em, with both fighters at -110. Bet on UFC Freedom 250 at DraftKings Sportsbook, where you can get $200 in bonus bets instantly after a $5 wager:

Responsible gaming

Responsible gaming is a serious topic, and all sportsbooks take steps to ensure users play responsibly. The top sportsbooks feature tools and resources available on their apps and websites, including wager limits, voluntary self-exclusion options, and more. If you or someone you know is dealing with a gambling problem, please seek assistance from trained professionals such as the Problem Gambling Help Network at 1-800-MY-RESET.