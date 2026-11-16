The Week 10 NFL schedule concludes with one of the most shocking stories in the NFL, and not in a positive way. The winless Los Angeles Chargers travel to play the Baltimore Ravens, who are without Lamar Jackson, for a Monday Night Football matchup that will still be a top Monday option on sports betting apps despite neither team playing to expectations. The Chargers are 0-8 this season. Jacoby Brissett is set for his Ravens debut at quarterback after being traded from the Cardinals at the NFL trade deadline, marking Baltimore's fourth different starting quarterback this season. The Ravens are 4-5. Claim a $55 bonus after $25 in trades here with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland. The Ravens are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds, with an over/under of 38.5 points.

If you're wondering where to find the best NFL odds or deciding how to bet on Week 10 of the NFL season and where to bet on the NFL, our online sports betting guide can give you all the information you need. Continue reading to find some of the best sportsbook promos at the best sports betting sites that are available for NFL Week 10, with instructions on how to claim each offer and where to bet on the NFL.

Where to bet on NFL Week 10

How to place a bet on NFL Week 10

Review the sign-up bonuses to find your favorite sports betting sites Deposit funds into your account and use the promo code, if applicable Review the latest odds and identify your favorite picks Add wagers to your bet slip and submit them

FanDuel Sportsbook: Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets

The FanDuel promo code offer doesn't require a specific code, but new users must meet the legal age requirement and be in a state where FanDuel operates legitimately. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting apps.

How does the FanDuel promo code work?

1. Tap the Claim Bonus button on this page, or click here.

2. Place a $5+ wager daily to be awarded bonus bets every day for your first four days of sports betting.

3. Users receive $50 in bonus bets per day, regardless of the bet's result, for a maximum bonus of $200.

5. Bonus bets expire seven days after receipt. Your four days start the first day you opt into this sportsbook promotion offer.

Get started at FanDuel here:

DraftKings Sportsbook: Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets + 3 free months of NBA League Pass

New users don't need a code for the DraftKings promo code, but users have to be of legal age in a state where DraftKings legally operates. Here's how to sign up for one of the largest betting apps and get three months of NBA League Pass for free.

How does the DraftKings promo code work?

Select "Claim Bonus" on this page, or click here. Make a first-time DraftKings Sportsbook account by entering all required information, including name, email, date of birth and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Agree to DraftKings' terms and conditions. Make an initial deposit of $10 or more and opt in to the NBA League Pass promotion. Place a first bet of at least $5 and collect two $25 bonus bets every seven days via click-to-claim for 21 days for a total of eight $25 bonus bet tokens. A link to claim your three free months of NBA League Pass will be sent to your registered email address after placing your first $5+ bet.

Get started at DraftKings here:

Fanatics Sportsbook: Bet $20, Get $350 in FanCash

The Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 awards new users $350 in FanCash after making a $20 wager. To take advantage of this offer, new users simply place a $20+ bet on any market with minimum odds of -500 in your first seven days after creating an account. This unlocks $50 in FanCash daily, paid over seven days for a total of $350.

How does the Fanatics promo code work?

Download the Fanatics Sportsbook app. Create an account by completing information such as name, email, date of birth, and the last four digits of your Social Security number. Enable geolocation services on your device. Agree to the terms and conditions. Deposit at least $10 and claim the eligible promotion. Make a $20+ cash wager. Odds must be -500 or longer. Receive $50 in FanCash daily for a total of $350 in FanCash.

Get started at Fanatics Sportsbook here:

BetMGM Sportsbook: Get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses

The BetMGM promo code CBSSPORTS has two possible offers for new users: up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their qualifying wager loses or $150 in bonus bets if their first wager wins. The offer depends on the state the user resides in. You must be physically located in a legal sports betting state where BetMGM legitimately operates to bet.

How does the BetMGM bonus code work?

New users can click the CLAIM BONUS button on this page to navigate to BetMGM Sportsbook or click here. After downloading the app, click the SIGN UP button. Register your first-time BetMGM Sportsbook account. Use promo code CBSSPORTS during sign-up to lock up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first wager loses. Allow BetMGM Sportsbook to access your location. Deposit $10 or more. If the first qualifying bet wins, you get your winnings in cash. If it loses, you will get the amount you wagered in bonus bets, up to $1,500.

Get started at BetMGM here:

Caesars Sportsbook: Get $250 in Bet Reset tokens

The Caesars Sportsbook promo code CBSSPORTSBR250 awards new users $250 in Bet Reset tokens after creating an account. Caesars awards one Bet Reset token immediately, a second within 24–48 hours, and then one more daily for the next three days.

How does the Caesars Sportsbook promo code work?

Click "Claim Bonus" on this page to begin the signup process, or click here. When prompted, don't forget to enter the promo code "CBSSPORTSBR250". Create your first-time Caesars Sportsbook account. Make your initial deposit of at least $10. Your first Bet Reset token lands in your Bonus Drawer as soon as your account is verified. No minimum first bet is required to unlock it.

Get started at Caesars here:

bet365 Sportsbook: Bet $10, get $200 instantly

The bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets with an initial minimum bet of $10, paid regardless of the wager's result. The first bet must meet -500 odds or longer. New users looking to claim $200 in bonus bets can follow the steps below. You can divide the $200 in bonus bets however you'd like. Bonus bets expire after seven days.

How does the bet365 bonus code work?

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page, or click here. Sign up for a bet365 account. Make an initial deposit of at least $10 with your chosen deposit method. Place a wager of at least $10. Minimum odds of -500 for the first bet.

Get started at bet365 here:

Hard Rock Bet: Bet $5, Get $500 in No Sweat bets

The latest Hard Rock Bet promo code offers new users $500 in bonus bets after making your first $5 bet. Users will then receive 10 No Sweat bet tokens worth up to $50, awarded daily over your first 10 days. There's no specific code required to claim the offer, but you must be of legal age in a state where Hard Rock Bet legally operates. Bonus bets awarded expire after seven days.

Click "CLAIM BONUS" on this page or click here. Create your account and enter all the required information, such as email, name, birthdate and payment details. Make a bet of $5+ with odds of -500 or longer. Get 10 No Sweat bet tokens daily for 10 days. Each token can be used for a maximum wager of $50. Bonus bets expire in seven days.

This offer is valid in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Get started at Hard Rock Bet here:

Responsible gaming

Every bettor should practice responsible gaming whenever placing wagers, regardless of your experience level. All the top sportsbooks offer ways to assist bettors, be it gaming limits, activity alerts, live chat options or timeout and self-exclusion measures. Sportsbooks also provide contact information for local and national helplines, including 1-800-MY-RESET, which bettors can call or text 24/7.