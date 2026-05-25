Hurricanes vs. Canadiens Game 3 Eastern Final picks Monday: Montreal has struggled on home ice this postseason

It should be an electric atmosphere in Montreal on Monday night for Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, as it's the first time the Canadiens host a conference final matchup with a full crowd since the 1993 Stanley Cup Final. That happens to be the last time a team from Canada won the Cup.

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Hurricanes vs. Canadiens same-game parlay

Montreal +1.5

Canadiens Under 3.5 total goals

FanDuel same-game parlay: +156

You might be remembering that Montreal played in the 2021 Stanley Cup Final and lost in five against Tampa Bay, but COVID restrictions were heavily still in place then, so attendance was capped at 3,500 fans for both games at Bell Centre. That town is going bonkers for the Habs right now.

After a shocking 6-2 road win in Game 1, the Canadiens fell 3-2 in overtime in Game 2 in Raleigh on Saturday night; on our Discord channel, I recommended a two-sport parlay of Hurricanes money line and Padres +2.5 at even money and that hit. There are special plays in the SportsLine Discord channel so please sign up if you haven't.

Saturday was a very entertaining game, with Montreal twice rallying from one-goal deficits – both goals coming from Josh Anderson. He became the fifth player in franchise history with multiple game-tying goals in the same playoff contest. Alas, the Hurricanes' Nikolaj Ehlers won it at 3:29 of overtime with his fourth goal of these playoffs and second of the game. The Canadiens had won their previous four games against Carolina this season, outscoring the Hurricanes 21-10.

For some reason, Habs coach Martin St. Louis had his fourth line of Oliver Kapanen, Zack Bolduc and Kirby Dach on the ice when Ehlers scored the overtime winner. That trio was also on the ice in overtime of a Game 2 loss against the Lightning. Dach, Bolduc and Alexandre Texier were on the ice when Tampa Bay scored the OT winner in Game 6. St. Louis would not answer questions afterward about why he didn't shorten his bench.

It was Carolina's sixth straight overtime playoff victory, dating to the 2025 first round, the second-longest run in franchise history behind seven in a row from 2021-23. The Hurricanes are the fourth team in as many postseasons to win each of its first four overtime games in a single postseason. The record is seven by the 2023 Panthers and 2003 Sharks.

How important was it for Carolina to win that game before the series shifted to Montreal? All-time in the round before the Stanley Cup Final, teams that won the first two games on the road in a best-of-7 are 20-1 in that series. Montreal is 22-2 in the round before the Final with a 2-0 series lead. On the updated series line, the Hurricanes are -205 and Canadiens +170. I still prefer Carolina in seven at +310.

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That said, I'm starting to get moderately concerned about goaltender Frederik Andersen. He was downright bad in the Game 1 loss and only stopped 10 of 12 shots in Saturday's victory (the Canes had 26 shots on goal). Andersen is now a +600 third favorite for the Conn Smythe Trophy.

Montreal's top line of Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovský, which dominated in the Game 1 victory, managed a single scoring chance and four shots on goal in regulation of Game 2. In addition to those paltry 12 shots on goal overall, the Canadiens didn't have a single on with two power-play chances.

Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour ensured his top defensive line was out there against those guys Saturday, but now the Habs get the last line change at home. In Montreal's 13 playoff wins, Suzuki has 13 points, including three goals. In seven playoff losses, Suzuki has two points, both assists.

"We just didn't execute well enough compared to the first game," blue-liner Mike Matheson said following Game 2. "There wasn't a whole lot of time with the puck on your stick. We could have created space a little bit better."

The Hurricanes are unbeaten on the road in these playoffs, while the Canadiens are 2-4 at home. Teams with a 2-1 series lead in a best-of-7 series in the round before the Stanley Cup Final hold an all-time series record of 92-28.

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The Canadiens are 6-0 following a loss this postseason and can become the fourth team in NHL history to record seven straight victories in that scenario. Jakub Dobes has a 1.77 GAA after a defeat. The Hurricanes can win five consecutive road games in the playoffs for the second time in franchise history. I'm just looking for another 3-2 OT game. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.