The Carolina Hurricanes will host the Washington Capitals in Game 3 of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs conference semifinals on Saturday. The series is tied at 1-1, with Carolina getting a 2-1 overtime win in Game 1 and Washington securing a 3-1 home victory in Game 2. Puck drop at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is 6 p.m. ET.

Carolina is a -200 favorite on the money line (risk $200 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Capitals odds, while Washington is a +166 underdog (risk $100 to win $166). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+138) on the puck line.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NHL game 10,000 times.

Now, here are its best bets for Hurricanes vs. Capitals on Saturday:

Two of the Hurricanes' last three games have been decided by an overtime goal, while the Capitals have had two games in these playoffs decided by a single goal. The SportsLine model projects the Capitals will cover the puck line for a close game in well over 70% of simulations.

Two of the Hurricanes' last three games have been decided by an overtime goal, while the Capitals have had two games in these playoffs decided by a single goal. The SportsLine model projects the Capitals will cover the puck line for a close game in well over 70% of simulations.

Under 5.5 goals (-105)

The Under hit in Games 1 and 2 between these teams with Frederik Andersen and Logan Thompson allowing two or fewer goals between the pipes. (Washington's third goal in Game 2 was scored on an empty net.) It has also hit in three straight for the Capitals and five of seven playoff games for the Hurricanes.

Under 5.5 goals is listed at -105 odds.

Matt Severance is SportsLine's No. 1 NHL expert, entering the NHL playoffs on a 120-62 roll on NHL sides picks, returning $2,490 for $100 players.

Alex Ovechkin anytime goal-scorer (+150)

The Capitals captain hasn't found the back of the net yet in this series, but he did score twice against the Hurricanes over three regular-season games and only went more than two games without scoring a goal twice during his 2024-25 campaign.

Ovechkin to score at anytime in Game 3 is priced at +150.