The Carolina Hurricanes can punch their ticket to the next round of the 2025 Stanley Cup playoffs, but they must first defeat the visiting New Jersey Devils in a Game 5 showdown on Tuesday. The Canes took a 3-1 series lead after a convincing 5-2 victory in Game 4, and now they return home where they have had a lot of success this season. Puck drop from PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Carolina is a -271 favorite on the money line (risk $271 to win $100) in the latest Hurricanes vs. Devils odds, while New Jersey is the +220 underdog (risk $100 to win $220). The over/under for total goals scored is 5.5, and the Hurricanes are also -1.5 (+102) on the puck line. Before making any Devils vs. Hurricanes picks, be sure to see the NHL predictions from SportsLine's proven model.

Over 5.5 goals (+105)



The Over hit for these teams in Game 4, and the red-hot Canes are returning home where they have been adept at running up the scoreboard. Rod Brind'Amour's men went 31-9-1 at PNC Arena during the regular season with a plus-54 goal differential. These teams also just barely hit the Under in two of their first three meetings, which could be why the SportsLine model is projecting over 5.5 goals in 50% of simulations.

Seth Jarvis anytime goal-scorer (+170)

Jarvis has scored four goals in his last seven games, two of which have come against the Devils in the playoffs. The 23-year-old forward has found the back of the net in four of Carolina's last six home games overall, making him a good candidate to light the lamp on Tuesday. DraftKings Sportsbook lists this prop bet at +170.

Timo Meier Over 2.5 shots on goal (-145)

The Swiss power forward has registered three or more shots on goal in five of his last six games, logging 13 shots in the playoffs alone. The Devils offense has missed star forward Jack Hughes in the postseason, and they will continue leaning on Meier to generate offense in Game 5 to avoid elimination. Meier to register over 2.5 shots is listed at -145 at BetMGM Sportsbook.