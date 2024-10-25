The Ducks are huge home favorites, where they have enjoyed great success in recent years

The No. 1 Oregon Ducks are favored by three touchdowns when they host the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini, the largest point spread in a game between ranked teams all season. It tops the previous high of 19.5 by Penn State vs. Illinois in Week 5. The Illini covered in State College. Will they cover again as big underdogs against a highly ranked foe on the road?

Oregon is No. 1 for the first time since 2012 with a 7-0 record, including a win over Ohio State. However, the Ducks are trying to win as the No. 1 team for the first time since 2010. In their lone appearance as No. 1 in 2012, they got tripped up at home by Stanford. Oregon looks to continue its home dominance, where it is 35-1 in its last 36 home games.

Illinois is riding high after a banner win over Michigan last week. The Illini are 6-1 with three wins over teams that were ranked at the time (Kansas, Nebraska, Michigan), but none over teams that are currently ranked.

Oregon is the only Power Four team putting its undefeated record on the line against a ranked opponent this week. Illinois could not be facing a team ranked higher. Even with extreme odds (Oregon -1450 to win at DraftKings, Illinois +1050 at BetRivers) in a week stuffed with ranked-vs.-ranked matchups (No. 12 Notre Dame vs. No. 24 Navy, No. 15 Alabama vs. No. 21 Missouri, No. 5 Texas at No. 25 Vanderbilt, No. 8 LSU at No. 14 Texas A&M), Oregon-Illinois is an attraction.

Why bet on Oregon

Oregon has taken care of business this season. Even last week, on a short week after an emotional win over Ohio State, the Ducks blanked Purdue 35-0 Friday.

Running back Jordan James (717 yards and eight rushing touchdowns) leads a rushing attack that could be up for a big day. Illinois ranks 95th in defensive rushing EPA.

Quarterback Dillon Gabriel (2,098 passing yards on a nation-best 77% completion percentage with 15 touchdowns and just four interceptions) can keep the Illini honest.

Why bet on Illinois

Illinois might not be able to win on this level. But the Illini can compete on this level. They hung with now-No. 3 Penn State, as the score was just 14-7 until the Nittany Lions added a touchdown in the final two minutes. Though they got outgained 374-219 in that contest, the Illini are adept at gumming up games and staying close.

Fourth-year quarterback Luke Altmyer (1,506 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and only one interception) has really hit his stride. Pat Bryant (31 catches for 484 yards and seven touchdowns) leads a solid receiving corps. Coach Bret Bielema has leaned into the team’s strengths, even though he has previously favored the run game.

Best bet for Oregon vs. Illinois: Under 54.5 (-110, Caesars)

For the over to hit, Oregon will be mostly responsible. But the Ducks haven’t topped 35 points in four weeks, and that includes blowouts of UCLA, Michigan State and Purdue.

Illinois coach Bret Bielema said beating Michigan was a 365-day effort. Teams can maximally prepare and get up emotionally for only so many games. Even against the Wolverines, Illinois got out-gained, 322-267. The Illini just took advantage of short fields and a fake punt for most of their points.

Illinois can’t expect the same opportunities this week, and will once again face a stout defense.