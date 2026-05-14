After Incredibolt finished sixth, beaten by four lengths, in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, trainer Riley Mott gave no indication publicly that he would run the colt back in the Preakness Stakes. But at the 11th hour and after speaking with his Hall of Fame trainer dad, Bill Mott, the younger Mott said that the Virginia Derby winner would indeed take on the second leg of the Triple Crown. And with that decision, Incredibolt went from a bystander to a major contender for the Woodlawn Vase. Bet Incredibolt and the entire Preakness Stakes at DraftKings Racing, where new users who click through our links can win a share of $150,000 with DK Horse's King of the Track promo here:

12 Incredibolt (5-1)

Trainer: Riley Mott

Riley Mott Jockey: Jaime Torres

Jaime Torres Last race: Sixth in the Kentucky Derby by 4 lengths

Sixth in the Kentucky Derby by 4 lengths Career record: 6 starts: 3 wins

6 starts: 3 wins Career earnings: $498,681

$498,681 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 89 (Kentucky Derby)

89 (Kentucky Derby) Sire: Bolt d'Oro

Below, we'll dig further into Incredibolt as part of our series profiling all the horses competing in the 151st Preakness Stakes on Saturday, May 16. We'll look back into his past performances, what questions need to be answered Saturday and analyze how the post draw affects his chances.

1 Taj Mahal | 2 Ocelli | 3 Crupper | 4 Robusta | 5 Talkin | 6 Chip Honcho | 7 The Hell We Did | 8 Bull by the Horns | 9 Iron Honor | 10 Napoleon Solo | 11 Corona de Oro | 12 Incredibolt | 13 Great White | 14 Pretty Boy Miah

Now that you know who's in the field, you'll want to know how to bet the Preakness Stakes on the top horse racing betting apps. Win a share of $150,000 at DK Horse with our promo code. Claim it here:

What to know about Incredibolt

So why did trainer Riley Mott decide to enter Incredibolt in the Preakness Stakes at the last minute? According to the "Daily Racing Form," he said he had a discussion with his father, Bill, who famously did not run last year's Kentucky Derby winner, Sovereignty, in the Preakness.

The younger Mott recalled, "[Dad] was like, 'Man, you got a lightly raced horse, he came back [from the Derby] good -- you might jump up and win the Preakness, for all you know.'"

And with that, Incredibolt is in the Preakness with a big shot. The barn and jockey Jaime Torres have been high on the colt since he won the Street Sense Stakes in October. Even a no-show in the Holy Bull Stakes in the horse's first start of 2026 didn't affect their confidence level, and Incredibolt responded with a resounding victory in the Virginia Derby.

In the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, he ran the fastest early fractions of his life and, predictably, didn't have as potent a late kick as he did in Virginia. To his credit, he still kept on and passed tiring horses to finish sixth.

There's a possibility that Incredibolt could've needed the Kentucky Derby for fitness considering his previous race, the Virginia Derby, was in mid-March. Though the turnaround from Louisville is on the quick side, this is not an overly raced horse coming to Maryland.

Both the Beyer Speed Figures and Thoro-graph say that Incredibolt ran his fastest race in the Kentucky Derby, which bodes well moving forward. Though he still is not the fastest horse in the Preakness based on speed figures.

Incredibolt is listed as the 5-1 co-second choice on the morning line, but there's a possibility that he could leave the starting gate as the favorite at DK Horse and 1/ST BET. Claim our jumbo-sized 1/ST BET offer here to get a $500 sign-up bonus with the promo code 500BET:

Post draw analysis

The No. 12 post should be perfect for Incredibolt. As long as he doesn't get pulled along by the herd of speed horses in front of him, jockey Jaime Torres will allow the early pacesetters to clear before moving Incredibolt as close to the rail possible. (Note: He is one of the few horses in the race who have shown an affinity for passing horses along the rail.) If the expected pace meltdown develops, Incredibolt should have a fighting chance in the stretch.