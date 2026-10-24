No. 6 Indiana travels to Ann Arbor looking to reclaim momentum after the Hoosiers' 22-game winning streak came to an end last week against Ohio State. Indiana (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) arrives as the defending national champion and Big Ten contender, but now faces a tough road environment at Michigan Stadium with conference title hopes still very much on the line. Michigan (4-2, 1-2 Big Ten) has struggled to find its footing, with Bryce Underwood benched in favor of Tommy Carr as the Wolverines fight to stay relevant in the Big Ten race. Michigan safety Rod Moore and defensive tackle Enow Etta are both listed as game-time decisions. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. Indiana is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Indiana vs. Michigan odds, with the over/under at 41.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Michigan picks, check out the Indiana vs. Michigan predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Indiana vs. Michigan odds

Indiana vs. Michigan spread Indiana -7.5 Indiana vs. Michigan over/under 42.5 points Indiana vs. Michigan money line Indiana -294, Michigan +250 Indiana vs. Michigan picks See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Michigan streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Indiana vs. Michigan predictions

After simulating Indiana vs. Michigan 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 42.5 points at betting apps. The defending champion Hoosiers have been generating consistent offensive production under quarterback Josh Hoover all season, and despite the loss to Ohio State that snapped Indiana's winning streak, the offense still showed enough output to push the total past a relatively modest line. Michigan has also shown a willingness to put points on the board in its wins this season, and with Tommy Carr stepping in at quarterback, both offenses should generate enough scoring to push past a 42.5-point total in a high-stakes Big Ten showdown.

The model is projecting 43 combined points as the Over hits 54% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana vs. Michigan picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Michigan, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 59-49 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 8 on a 59-49 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning more than $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.