Minnesota (4-2) travels to Memorial Stadium on Saturday for a Halloween afternoon Big Ten matchup against No. 4 Indiana (7-1) on CBS and Paramount+. The Hoosiers are looking to bounce back from their only loss of the season and keep pace in a loaded conference. The Golden Gophers have shown flashes of potential under Drake Lindsey but own a 4-2 record. Indiana has been one of the nation's best teams since Curt Cignetti arrived. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 3:30 p.m. ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. The Hoosiers are 20.5-point favorites in the latest Minnesota vs. Indiana odds. The over/under is at 40.5 points. Before making any Indiana vs. Minnesota picks, check out the Minnesota vs. Indiana predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Minnesota vs. Indiana odds

Minnesota vs. Indiana spread Indiana -20.5 Minnesota vs. Indiana over/under 40.5 points Minnesota vs. Indiana money line Indiana -1538, Minnesota +1100 Minnesota vs. Indiana picks See picks at SportsLine Minnesota vs. Indiana streaming Paramount+



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Top Indiana vs. Minnesota predictions

After simulating Minnesota vs. Indiana 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 40.5 points at betting apps. Josh Hoover has been every bit the difference-maker Indiana expected when it landed the nation's leading returning passer out of the transfer portal, and he has the Hoosiers firing on all cylinders. Drake Lindsey has been solid enough for the Gophers in his second season as the starter, completing passes at a 63.5% clip, but Minnesota's 4-2 record and 1-7 mark against the spread this season reveal a team that has consistently struggled to keep up with the program's competition. Indiana's defensive front has been relentless at home and figures to force a quick-strike offense on Minnesota, fueling a high-scoring afternoon for the Hoosiers.



Minnesota's last road game went Over the total. The model is projecting 49 combined points as Indiana covers in almost 70% of simulations. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Minnesota vs. Indiana picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 70% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Minnesota, and which side of the spread hits almost 70% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 68-59 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 9 on a 68-59 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites, returning nearly $400 for $100 players. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.