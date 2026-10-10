Indiana and Nebraska meet in a battle of unbeatens when the No. 6 Hoosiers travel to Lincoln for a massive Big Ten showdown Saturday afternoon. Indiana (5-0) has been one of the surprises of the season under quarterback Josh Hoover, who came over from TCU and has guided the Hoosiers to an average of 44.2 points per game in 2026. Nebraska (5-0) has matched them step for step, with Anthony Colandrea powering an offense that averages 43.6 points per game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET from Tom Osborne Field at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. The Hoosiers are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Indiana vs. Nebraska odds, while the over/under is 47.5 points, marking a 3-point drop since opening. The Hoosiers are at -325 on the money line (risk $325 to win $100). Before making any Nebraska vs. Indiana picks, check out the Indiana vs. Nebraska predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Indiana vs. Nebraska odds

Indiana vs. Nebraska spread Indiana -7.5 Indiana vs. Nebraska over/under 47.5 points Indiana vs. Nebraska money line Indiana -325, Nebraska +260 Indiana vs. Nebraska picks See picks at SportsLine Indiana vs. Nebraska streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Nebraska vs. Indiana predictions

After simulating Indiana vs. Nebraska 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 47.5 points at betting apps. Both Indiana and Nebraska rank among the top 10 nationally in scoring offense in 2026, and despite Indiana's edge as a road favorite, the model projects a competitive offensive battle that keeps the scoreboard ticking. Nebraska has scored 30 touchdowns this season, the ninth-most in the country, while Indiana has been one of the most efficient offenses in college football.

TCU transfer Josh Hoover has been a revelation for Indiana, bringing big-play ability to an offense that averages 44.2 points and has been extraordinarily careful with the ball. The Hoosiers have committed just one turnover all season, second-fewest in the country. Anthony Colandrea has been equally impressive in his first season as a Cornhusker, arriving with the 2025 Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year award after throwing for 3,459 yards and 23 touchdowns at UNLV. Nebraska is averaging 43.6 points this year, making this a clash of two of the most explosive offenses in the Big Ten. SportsLine's model is projecting 50 combined points in this one, making the Over the value play. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Indiana vs. Nebraska picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Indiana vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.