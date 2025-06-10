Indiana sports fans interested in NBA betting ahead of Games 3 and 4 in the NBA Finals can take a look at the best Indiana betting apps in the state and the top sportsbook promos available.

The Indiana Pacers snapped a 25-year drought by making the NBA Finals in 2025, and will now host Games 3 and 4 after getting a split in Oklahoma City over the first two games against the Thunder. The Pacers have not won a Game 3 in any of their playoff series, but have always had a 3-1 lead after four games.

Brand Promo CBS promo code DraftKings Bet $5, get $300 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required FanDuel Bet $5, get $200 in bonus bets if your bet wins None required Caesars Bet $1, double your winnings your next 10 bets CBSDYW BetMGM Up to $1,500 in bonus bets if your first bet loses CBSSPORTS Fanatics Bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets None required bet365 Bet $5, get $150 in bonus bets win or lose CBSBET365

DraftKings, FanDuel and bet365 are all offering "bet and get" promotions, where users can receive bonus bets after making wagers of $5 or more. DraftKings is offering $300 in bonus bets and FanDuel is offering $200 but both require a user's first wager to win. While bet365 is only giving out $150 in bonus bets, users will get those funds regardless of the outcome of the first wager.

BetMGM and Fanatics are offering more in bonus bets but require a larger initial investment from users. BetMGM will give users up to $1,500 in bonus bets but you have to wager at least $1,500 on the qualifying wager to be eligible for the full amount. Fanatics is giving users up to $1,000 in bonus bets but you have to wager $100 per day for 10 consecutive days to be eligible for the full amount.

Those who are not interested in bonus bets can look into the Caesars Sportsbook promo code, which gives users 10 100% profit boosts after they wager $1 or more with the platform.

Be sure to take note of the sportsbook promo codes and be sure to enter them when prompted at signup.

FanDuel Indiana promo code

For those interested in joining one of the most popular Indiana sports betting sites, the current FanDuel promo code may be for you. FanDuel Sportsbook offers new users $200 in bonus bets if their first wager of $5 or more wins. There is no minimum odds requirement for the first winning bet, so you can bet on a heavy favorite, and if it wins, collect $200 in bonus bets.

A minimum $5 deposit is required for eligibility for FanDuel's offer. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued if not used.

Smooth and intuitive interface

Integration with FanDuel DFS

Option for early cash-out

DraftKings Indiana promo code

Like FanDuel, DraftKings Sportsbook is another brand that has its origins in the daily fantasy sports space. Also like FanDuel, the DraftKings promo code offers bonus bets if you win your first wager. DraftKings awards a total of $300 in bonus bets if your first bet of $5 or more wins.

The first winning bet must have odds of at least -500 or longer, and any sports bet is eligible for this offer. The bonus bets (if awarded) will be distributed as 12 individual bet tokens worth $25 each, which expire seven days after they are issued.

Relevant trends and stats easily accessible

Promos and boosts for existing users

Large welcome bonus with minimal investment

Caesars Indiana promo code

The Caesars promo code, CBSDYW, is structured in a unique way as far as Indiana sports betting promos go. By placing a $1 bet, new Caesars Sportsbook accounts will be credited with 10 (ten) 100% profit boosts. This means that up to 10 times, if your bet wins, your winnings will be doubled.

The maximum wager amount for each rewarded profit boost is $25, and the maximum additional winnings are $2,500 per profit boost. These Caesars profit boosts expire 14 days after they are awarded.

Caesars rewards program

Weekly promos for existing users

User-friendly desktop and mobile apps

BetMGM Indiana promo code

New customers at BetMGM Sportsbook can use code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets if their first bet loses. A $10 minimum deposit is required to be eligible to redeem the BetMGM bonus code. If the first bet wins, the profit is paid out like a regular bet, and no bonus is rewarded. If the first bet loses, the stake (up $1,500) will be repaid in bonus bets.

If the initial wager was under $50 and it lost, you will receive a single bonus bet equal to the amount wagered. If it was $50 or more, the bonus bets will be divided into five equal bets, each worth 20% of the initial wager. Bonus bets expire after seven days, and there is no minimum odds requirement for this BetMGM offer.\

"Edit my bet" feature

Frequent odds boosts

MGM Rewards offers discounted hotel and resort stays

Fanatics Sportsbook Indiana promo code

Fanatics is well-known as a sports merchandise and apparel giant, but it also has a rapidly rising sportsbook app. Currently, new users can bet and get up to $1,000 in No Sweat Bets with the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code. A minimum $10 deposit is required.

To maximize the full promo, users would need to place a daily bet of at least $1 (minimum -500 odds) for each of their first 10 days with the sportsbook. If the bet loses, your account will be rewarded with bonus bets equal to the bet amount, up to $100 per day.

A separate Fanatics Sportsbook promo option is available in Indiana, where new users can bet $30 and get $300 in bonus bets. To maximize this offer, you would wager at least $10 (minimum -500 odds) on each of your first three days to receive $100 in bonus bets per day, for a total of $300 in bonus bets. Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

FanCash rewards system

Individualized promos and insights

Choice of two solid welcome offers

bet365 Indiana bonus code

While it originated as a European sports betting app, bet365 has successfully expanded into North America. With bet365 bonus code CBSBET365, new U.S. users can $150 in bonus bets by placing a $5 wager, win or lose.

The bet, which must have odds of -500 or longer, must settle within 30 days of claiming the offer. This offer from bet365 is unique among the other current Indiana sportsbook promos in that the first $5 bet does not need to win to collect your $150 bonus.

Unique early payout feature on many sports

Especially proficient with international markets

Live streaming available on select events

Responsible Gaming in Indiana

All sportsbooks take responsible gaming seriously and offer Indiana users plenty of tools to do so, including setting deposit limits, betting activity alerts, taking timeouts and practicing self-exclusion. Some platforms, like DraftKings and BetMGM, also offer a live chat feature where users can get in contact with support teams 24/7. Those requiring further assistance can contact Indiana Gambling Help (1-800-994-8448) and the National Council on Problem Gambling (1-800-522-4700).