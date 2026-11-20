The Kentucky Wildcats will face the Indiana Hoosiers in a college basketball game at Lucas Oil Stadium Friday at 8 p.m. ET. The Hoosiers are undefeated in five games, while the Wildcats enter with a 4-1 record. According to the latest college basketball odds, Indiana is favored by 3.5 points against Kentucky. Bet on college basketball at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Kentucky vs. Indiana odds and the Kentucky vs. Indiana spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this college basketball matchup, as well as our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters the 2026-27 season on a sizzling 11-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks on betting sites dating back to 2025, and is on a 29-22 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anybody following on college basketball betting sites has seen strong returns.

Kentucky vs. Indiana betting odds (via DraftKings)

Kentucky vs. Indiana money line: Kentucky +136, Indiana -162 Kentucky vs. Indiana over/under: 153.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Kentucky vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -3.5

Kentucky vs. Indiana betting preview

Indiana has cruised to five wins, including two at a neutral location. The Hoosiers have already defeated Syracuse, 83-80, at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on November 9 and the Arkansas Razorbacks, 81-76, at Madison Square Garden on November 17.

Kentucky's only neutral site game resulted in its lone loss of the season, an 89-69 defeat by Kansas on November 10. The Wildcats have since defeated Northern Arizona, 78-77, on November 13 and Grambling, 88-59, on November 16, both at home. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Kentucky vs. Indiana pick, prediction

Indiana (-3.5)

Indiana's perfect record includes five wins against non-conference opponents and four against teams with winning records. Darren Harris leads the Hoosiers in scoring with 14.4 points per game, along with 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. Samet Yigitoglu is averaging 11.0 points per game, as well as a team-best 6.8 rebounds.

Kentucky guard Zoom Diallo and center Malachi Moreno are tied for a team-best 14.2 points per game each, while Moreno also leads in rebounding with 9.0 points per game. Moreno led the Wildcats with a season-best 22 points in Monday's win against Grambling while Diallo recorded 12 points and nine rebounds.

The SportsLine Projection Model predicts Indiana will beat Kentucky, 82-78, with a combined score of 160. The Over hits in 62.6% of the model's simulations, which is a slight lean from the consensus odds implied probability of 52.6%. Bet on college basketball at Fanatics and get up to $1,000 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN26: