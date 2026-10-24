The Michigan Wolverines will host the No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers for a Big Ten clash on Saturday that kicks off at noon ET in "The Big House." Michigan is 4-2 on the season and 1-2 in conference play coming off a 21-18 win over Penn State last week, while Indiana is 6-1 overall and 3-1 in the league after a 19-15 loss to Ohio State at home. The Wolverines own a 62-11 advantage in the all-time series, but Indiana scored a 20-15 win when the programs last met in 2024. Bet on Michigan vs. Indiana in Week 8 at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Michigan vs. Indiana odds and the Indiana vs. Michigan spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this Big Ten matchup. We'll also share our best bets from the SportsLine Projection Model. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Michigan vs. Indiana betting odds (via DraftKings)

Michigan vs. Indiana money line: Michigan +240, Indiana -298 Michigan vs. Indiana over/under: 42.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Michigan vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -7.5

Michigan vs. Indiana betting preview

These two programs first met in 1900 and it's been mostly Wolverines since. The Hoosiers have only won back-to-back games in the series twice over a span of 73 meetings, but they'll have the chance to do if for a third time after winning in Bloomington during Curt Cignetti's first season in 2024. This will be Kyle Whittingham's first head-to-head matchup with Cignetti.

The former Utah head coach who is now in his first year at Michigan is playing his cards close to his vest about who will start at quarterback. Tommy Carr and Bryce Underwood split reps last week against Penn State. Cignetti indicated that he assumed it'd be Carr under center in Week 8, but that Indiana is preparing for both quarterbacks.

However, it was the Michigan rushing attack that led the charge against the Nittany Lions, as the Wolverines rushed for 211 yards and three scores. Meanwhile, the Hoosiers have only rushed for 138 yards on 51 carries over the last two weeks against Ohio State and Nebraska. So whoever wins in the trenches might have the advantage in Ann Arbor. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Indiana vs. Michigan pick, prediction

Indiana -7.5 vs. Michigan (-111)

The Hoosiers are undoubtedly disheartened by a home loss against the Buckeyes, but defending the Big Ten and College Football Playoff championships is still fully within their grasps. Meanwhile, Michigan is still searching for its new identity in Kyle Whittingham's first season. The defense is still one of the best in the country, but a one-dimensional offense has boxed the Wolverines in. Indiana quarterback Josh Hoover has thrown 18 touchdowns without an interception so far this season and the quarterback play should be a huge advantage on Saturday. The model predicts that the Hoosiers cover in 64% of simulations. Bet college football at Fanatics and get up to $350 in FanCash with the promo code CBSFAN350: