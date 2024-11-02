Indiana vs. Michigan State: Preview, best bets, picks and odds

No. 13 Indiana takes its 8-0 record on the road for a Big Ten date with Michigan State

WHO No. 13 Indiana Hoosiers @ Michigan State Spartans WHEN Saturday, November 2nd | 3:30 p.m. EST WHERE Spartan Stadium | East Lansing, Michigan HOW Peacock

Before the season kicked off, Indiana (8-0, 5-0 in Big Ten) was an afterthought in the Big Ten chase, let alone the race for a college football playoff berth. The undefeated Hoosiers have inserted themselves into the conversation, winning all eight games by double digits.

They’ll try to keep the run of perfection going on Saturday at Michigan State (4-4, 2-3 in Big Ten). The Spartans have dropped four of their last five, and enter off a tough 24-17 road loss to rival Michigan last week.

Indiana picked up a convincing 31-17 win over visiting Washington last time out. The defense kicked off the scoring with a D’Angelo Ponds 67 Yd Interception Return. Backup Tayven Jackson was under center, throwing for 124 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

The point spread for Saturday’s tilt has been holding steady at Indiana -7.5. Here are the current betting odds at some of the top online sportsbooks.

Market Caesars FanDuel BetMGM Indiana spread -8 (-110) -7.5 (-118) -7.5 (-110) Michigan State spread +8 (-110) +7.5 (-104) +7.5 (-110) Indiana money line -320 -310 -300 Michigan State money line +250 +245 +240 Over Over 51.5 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) Under Under 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Indiana Hoosiers

Indiana held steady at No. 13 in the latest AP Top 25 poll following the win over Washington. In the CBS Sports rankings of the nation’s top teams, the club holds down the seventh spot. Through two months of play, they haven’t trailed once, outscoring opponents by a combined 372-113 along the way.

The Hoosiers rank second in the nation in points per game at 46.5. The defense is doing its part, allowing an average of 14.1 per contest. That’s good enough for second in the Big Ten, behind only Ohio State (11.9). Indiana’s smallest margin of victory is 14 points. That has happened twice: last week vs. Washington (31-17), and earlier in the campaign versus Maryland (42-28).

Kurtis Rourke is expected to return under center after missing time following thumb surgery. The senior transfer from Ohio has thrown for 1,941 yards, 15 touchdowns, and three interceptions through seven games, and also rushed for two scores. Meanwhile, CB D’Angelo Ponds earned Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week honors for his heroics versus Washington.

Indiana is rolling, rising in the polls, and has the playoffs in view. A single misstep could leave the Hoosiers on the outside looking in at the postseason bracket. After this one, the Hoosiers host Michigan and then get a week off ahead of a date with Ohio State. The motivation is there to keep the momentum going heading into those two huge showdowns.

Why bet on the Michigan State Spartans

Michigan State hasn’t put up much of a fight versus ranked teams this season, losing 38-7 to Ohio State and 31-10 to Oregon. Those stiff tests occurred in consecutive weeks. The Spartans had a bye afterward and returned with a surprising 32-20 win over Iowa after entering as a +6.5 home underdog.

The Spartans controlled the time of possession battle by more than 19 minutes and won the first down battle 27-12 versus the Hawkeyes. The team racked up 468 total yards with a balanced offensive attack against one of the conference’s most notoriously stringent defenses. A similar approach could knock soaring Indiana off its game.

A week ago, Michigan State dropped a road decision to the rival Wolverines in a contentious affair. A Big Ten crown and a spot in the CFP are out of reach for a team that enters month three of the campaign at .500, but they need just two wins to secure bowl eligibility. Next up after this weekend is a trip to face Illinois, followed by home games versus Purdue and Rutgers.

Best bet on Indiana vs. Michigan State: Indiana -7.5 (-110, BetMGM)

Indiana is 7-1 against the spread through two months of action. It has outscored all eight of its opponents by 14 or more points. Michigan State is 3-4-1 ATS. The Spartans lost two games by double digits, but managed to keep their other two defeats to one score or less (23-19 at Boston College and 24-17 last week vs. Michigan).

This will be the Hoosiers’ third road game of the campaign versus Big Ten foes. They easily handled UCLA 42-13, and did the same in a 42-28 win over Northwestern a few weeks later. The Spartans have looked much better since their week off and should pose a stiffer test. They return to the home field with a chip on their shoulder following the loss to Michigan.

While Indiana has been looking the part of a contender, it also spent a good part of the season flying under the radar. That’s no longer the case, and the spotlight is growing with each win under the belt. Michigan State keeps it interesting, but the Hoosiers do enough to exit with the victory and cover.