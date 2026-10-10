The Indiana Hoosiers won the national championship last season and are undefeated to start the current college football campaign, but Curt Cignetti's No. 7-ranked Hoosiers may have a real fight on their hands when they visit the undefeated Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday. Matt Rhule's team earned the sixth-most votes of any unranked team in this week's AP Poll. The Hoosiers are 7.5-point road favorites, and kickoff is scheduled for noon ET. Bet on Indiana vs. Nebraska at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

We'll go over the latest Indiana vs. Nebraska odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlight our best bet for the contest with help from the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Indiana vs. Nebraska betting odds (via DraftKings)

Indiana vs. Nebraska money line: Indiana -340, Nebraska +270 Indiana vs. Nebraska Over/Under: 48.5 (Over -105, Under -115) Indiana vs. Nebraska spread: Indiana -8.5

Indiana vs. Nebraska betting preview

The Hoosiers may have lost Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and other key players to the NFL after winning the championship, but Indiana once again looks like a College Football Playoff contender under Cignetti. The new QB is TCU transfer Josh Hoover, who enters Week 6 third in the nation in both passer rating and touchdowns thrown. While Hoover may not have the same amount of stardust as Mendoza, he's been a good successor under center for Cignetti. Supporting Hoover in the backfield is Boston College transfer Turbo Richard, who's run for 587 yards (eighth in the country) and five scores.

The Hoosier attack is averaging 44.2 points per game, the eighth-most in the sport. But Nebraska isn't far behind at 43.6. QB Anthony Colandrea, formerly of Virginia and UNLV, has thrown as many touchdowns (13) as more famous passers like Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Notre Dame's CJ Carr. Nebraska is also a respectable 17th in total defense, allowing just 265.8 yards per game (Indiana is fourth).

There has long been a hunger to see Nebraska return to the glory days and perform like a top program. It's taken a few years, but Rhule may finally have done the job. The meeting with Indiana will be a good test to see whether the Cornhuskers are ready for the big time. Get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days with the FanDuel promo code:

Indiana vs. Nebraska picks, prediction

Nebraska +8.5

The Cornhuskers have shown they can dominate lesser Big Ten teams, so they should at least be able to hang around with Indiana in their home stadium. While the Hoosiers have the championship pedigree and are the likely winners here, look for Nebraska to put up an admirable fight and give future opponents like Oregon and Iowa something to worry about. The SportsLine model has Nebraska covering this spread in 63% of its simulations.