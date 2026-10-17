The No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers in a massive Big Ten showdown on Saturday. Indiana is unbeaten and the defending national champion, while Ohio State has been dominant aside from a narrow loss at Texas in September. This game kicks off at noon ET from Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. Ohio State is favored by 2.5. Bet on Ohio State vs. Indiana in Week 7 at DraftKings and get $200 in bonus bets plus three free months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+:

We'll look at the latest Indiana vs. Ohio State odds and Ohio State vs. Indiana spread at DraftKings Sportsbook before breaking down this Big Ten matchup. We'll also share our best bets from one of SportsLine's proven college football experts. Anybody following SportsLine's picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Ohio State vs. Indiana betting odds (via DraftKings)

Ohio State vs. Indiana money line: Ohio State -146, Indiana +122 Ohio State vs. Indiana over/under: 49.5 (Over -110, Under -110) Ohio State vs. Indiana spread: Ohio State -2.5

Ohio State vs. Indiana betting preview

This is the 100th all-time meeting in a series that started in 1901, and this is the third straight AP Top-five matchup after zero such meetings in the first 97 games. Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti (.897) and Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day (.870) have the highest combined career win percentage between head coaches entering a regular-season matchup in the FBS era (minimum 30 games coached). Indiana defeated Ohio State in the 2025 Big Ten Championship Game.

Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is one receiving touchdown away from tying the Big Ten career receiving touchdowns record (39), and he currently sits atop the Heisman Trophy odds. Quarterback Julian Sayin is 12-0 as a starter in regular-season Big Ten games. Indiana is riding a 22-game winning streak, with its last loss coming in the first round of the 2024 College Football Playoff.

The Hoosiers are coming off a 20-17 win at Nebraska after trailing for 41:24. Ohio State cruised to a 45-16 win over Maryland last week, and it has only trailed for eight seconds this season. The Buckeyes are 2.5-point road favorites in the Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, while the over/under is 49.5, juiced to the under. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive $55 in trading bonus credits here:

Indiana vs. Ohio State picks, prediction

Ohio State (-146) vs. Indiana

"I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185," SportsLine expert Brad Thomas said. "Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. That could be free eats for Jeremiah Smith, who is playing like the best player on the planet. I grabbed Ohio State -3 on Monday, but with that number gone, I'm comfortable taking the moneyline at anything under -185. Yes, Indiana is 6-0, but there are some concerns. The Hoosiers are allowing a 63% completion rate and rank 127th nationally in explosive plays allowed. Ohio State is battle-tested, having already gone into Kinnick Stadium and shut down Iowa."