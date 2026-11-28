The No. 14 Indiana Hoosiers (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) will host the Purdue Boilermakers (3-8, 2-6) on Saturday in the "Old Oaken Bucket" game during Rivalry Week 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. Indiana is coming off a 27-24 overtime loss to Washington, as the defending national champions are currently outside the College Football Playoff bracket. Purdue has lost five straight games. Indiana is a 23.5-point favorite in the latest college football odds, while the over/under for total points is 52.5. Indiana is -2800 on the money line to win outright (risk $2,800 to win $100). We're going over everything bettors need to know to be prepared to make Purdue vs. Indiana picks. All Indiana vs. Purdue odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook, and we're offering insights from the SportsLine Projection Model. Make Indiana vs. Purdue predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, seeking the best values for the spread, money line and over/under at betting sites.

Purdue vs. Indiana betting odds (via DraftKings)

Purdue vs. Indiana money line: Indiana -2800, Purdue +1160 Purdue vs. Indiana Over/Under: 52.5 (Over -110, Under -100) Purdue vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -23.5

Purdue vs. Indiana betting preview

Indiana had its three-game winning streak snapped in a 27-24 overtime loss to Washington last week. The defending national champions are 9-2 overall, including 6-2 in the Big Ten, in Curt Cignetti's third year as head coach. Indiana has gone back-and-forth at quarterback this year between Josh Hoover and Grant Wilson, but Charlie Becker has dominated out wide regardless of who is throwing the ball. Becker is sixth in the nation in receiving yards (1,117). Indiana is ninth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 15.2 points per game, and ranks 13th in yards per play allowed (4.5).

Purdue has lost five straight games to continue a rough stretch for the program. However, the Boilermakers (3-8, 2-6) have won as many games this year as the previous two combined in Barry Odom's second year as head coach. Purdue has allowed at least 28 points in five straight games.

Purdue leads the all-time series in the "Old Oaken Bucket" game at 77-44-6. Indiana is 2-0 against Purdue under Cignetti, though, winning by a combined 122-3. Both teams have poor results against the spread this season, with Purdue 3-8 against the spread and Indiana 2-9 ATS. The Over is 8-3 in Purdue games, but 4-7 in Indiana contests. Spend $5+ on Indiana vs. Purdue with the latest DraftKings promo code and get a $200 bonus and 3 free months of NBA League Pass:

Purdue vs. Indiana picks, prediction

Indiana (-23.5)

Indiana has dominated Purdue in the Curt Cignetti era, winning 56-3 last year and 66-0 the season before. The Hoosiers are coming off just the fourth loss overall under Cignetti in his third year as head coach. Purdue has struggled against Indiana, and nearly the entirety of the Big Ten as a whole. Purdue is 125th of 138 teams in scoring defense, allowing 34.2 points per game, and 85th in scoring offense (23.8 ppg). The model projects Indiana to cover in 71% of simulations. Make Indiana vs. Purdue predictions at Kalshi with the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55 to get a $55 bonus:

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