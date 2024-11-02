Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Indianapolis Colts vs. Minnesota Vikings WHEN Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 8:20pm ET WHERE U.S. Bank Stadium | Minneapolis, Minnesota HOW NBC

It was just a week ago that the Vikings were coming off their first loss of the season, a thrilling last minute battle against the Lions that still left Minnesota feeling pretty good as the second best team in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Colts had won four out of five games and were headed to Houston seeking revenge for a Week 1 nailbiter, knowing that a win would vault them into a tie with Houston for first place. With that excitement on the horizon, the NFL decided to cash in, flexing the Colts/Vikings Week 9 matchup to Sunday Night Football.

What a difference a week makes. The Vikings lost their second straight last Thursday night. Worse, they lost their star left tackle, Christian Darrisaw, for the season, on a meaningless play to end the first half. Without Darrisaw in the second half, Minnesota quarterback Sam Darnold was under constant pressure. That culminated in a sack in the end zone for a safety on their final drive that effectively ended the game.

For the Colts, meanwhile, the trip to Houston could not have gone much worse for their franchise quarterback Anthony Richardson. He completed just 10 of 32 passes, threw an interception, and fumbled twice. Most egregiously, he took himself out of the game because – as he foolishly admitted publicly after the game – he was tired.

Richardson has played just ten career games, but he seems to be going backwards. His 44% completion percentage is the worst for any QB to start more than five games in a season this century. But while bad play can be forgivable, giving up on your team cannot, and after his self-benching on Sunday, the Colts had no choice but to announce this week that Joe Flacco is replacing Richardson as the Colts starting QB.

So what looked when it was flexed to prime time as a matchup between two playoff teams suddenly appears to be a battle between two teams in crisis, one of whom will exit the night on a three-game losing streak, wondering how its season went awry.

Before the twin losses of Darrisaw and the Rams game, Minnesota was expected to be a buyer before the trade deadline. It was pairing the best defense in the league with an improving offense that was about to debut T.J. Hockenson, finally giving Sam Darnold his full complement of weapons for the first time all season.

Neither of those is true anymore. The pass defense, which was first in the NFL in EPA/play in its first five games, has been dead-last over the last two games. Against the Lions, by many metrics the league’s best offensive line, Minnesota blitzed on a season high 55% of drop backs in order to create pressure, but Jared Goff picked them apart, completing 13 of 15 passes, adding +11.2% completion percentage over expected, or CPOE. Still, the Vikings entered the Rams game second in the NFL in sacks. But against the Rams’ far inferior offensive line, Minnesota never got close to Matthew Stafford, who enjoyed the first game of his career with 4 touchdown passes, at least 8 yards per attempt, and zero sacks.

For the offense, T.J. Hockenson is finally expected to make his season debut versus the Colts. But there are huge questions about how this offense will be able to protect Darnold without Darrisaw. Minnesota just traded for Jacksonville’s Cam Robinson, but as of Friday morning it was not yet clear whether he will be ready to play on Sunday night.

For the Colts, the big question is what to expect from Joe Flacco, who is nearly 40 years old, and despite winning Comeback Player of the Year last year, was out of football for a reason at this time last season.

Last time Minnesota hosted Indianapolis, the Vikings orchestrated the greatest comeback in NFL history. Will there be history and drama again on Sunday night?

Here are the current betting odds for Colts vs. Vikings at some of the best online sportsbooks. These odds are current as of the most recent update of this article.

Market FanDuel DraftKings Caesars Colts spread +5.5 (-110) +5 (-110) +5.5 (-110) Vikings spread -5.5 (-110) -5 (-110) -5.5 (-110) Colts money line +210 +190 +205 Vikings money line -255 -230 -250 Over Over 46.5 (-114) Over 46.5 (-108) Over 46.5 (-110) Under Under 46.5 (-106 ) Under 46.5 (-112) Under 46.5 (-110)

Why bet on the Colts

Joe Flacco is not the long-term answer at quarterback for the Colts, but in the short term, it could pay dividends. Flacco’s passer rating of 102.2 is nearly double Richardson’s league-worst of 57.2. His touchdown to interception ratio is 7:1, versus Richardson’s 4:7. And his completion percentage is nearly 22 percentage points higher. The Vikings defense has been carved up by veteran QBs Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford each of the last two weeks, and Flacco can continue that in Week 9.

But if one thinks the Colts are going to win, rather than simply taking the money line, they can nearly double their profit on DraftKings Sportsbook by betting on the Colts to come from behind to win (+300). The Vikings have been unstoppable in the first quarter this year, outscoring opponents 72-10. If the Colts are going to win, they are likely to come back from an early deficit. If feeling even friskier, bettors can grab a same game parlay on FanDuel with the Vikings to win the first half but the Colts to win the game (+831).

Why bet on the Vikings

Last time these teams played nearly the entire second half was “garbage time” until the Vikings completed the greatest comeback in history. This time, for all their flaws, the Vikings come into the game as the best team in the league through eight weeks when we take out garbage time.

On defense, even with last week’s disaster, the Vikings still lead the league in pressure rate (30.2%), pressures (97), hurries (36) and QB knockdowns (37), thanks to defensive coordinator’s exotic blitz packages. (Minnesota leads the league by a huge margin with a 41.4% blitz rate.) Joe Flacco may have better pocket awareness than Anthony Richardson, but he’s also an immobile 39-year-old. The Vikings will get to Flacco on Sunday night. And Indianapolis likely won’t be able to rely too much on Jonathan Taylor, as the Vikings still have the second best rush defense in the league by EPA/play.

Best bet for Colts vs. Vikings: Both teams to score 1+ TD in each half (+144, FanDuel)

The Darrisaw loss will still hurt, but not as much as it did last week, when Minnesota had no time to prep. Coming off a Thursday game, the Vikings have 10 days to figure out how to protect Darnold, whether or not Robinson is featured. Plus, whereas the Rams are second (to only the Vikings) in pressure rate, the Colts pass rush has been below average. With Hockenson finally healthy and Jordan Addison angling for more targets, look for Minnesota’s passing game to take off. Expect Sam Darnold to throw a touchdown pass to each of Jefferson, Addison and Hockenson in their first game together this season. Individual player props weren’t yet available at the time of this writing, but look at odds for Darnold 3+ touchdown passes or even a Jefferson/Addison/Hockenson touchdown parlay once it becomes available.

In the meantime, a reasonable bet to make is for a relatively high scoring game with the Vikings offense able to move the ball, and Flacco able to help the Colts as well, especially late if the Vikings are winning. Each team scoring at least one touchdown in each half is the bet.