In the world of a standard 52.4% breakeven on spreads at -110, you can go 524-476 and turn a 0.4-unit profit. If you shop lines effectively and can get yourself the average of -105, you can go 51.4% (514-486) and turn a +3.7 unit profit. That's where we come in.

Best Priced Moneyline Parlay for Week 4 College Football

We are using our proprietary model to calculate the money lines where each major sportsbook has the best price, identifying the 3 where they have the most value vs the other books (vs worst priced sportsbook in parentheses) and creating a best priced College Football Moneyline Parlay for you.

FanDuel +498

Utah -144 Over Iowa (-165 BetRivers) Louisiana Tech -154 over Southern Miss (-170 Caesars) Arizona State +114 over Baylor (+105 BetRivers)

This parlay only pays off +423 based on the worst prices. Utah has a 58% chance, Louisiana Tech a 65% chance, and Arizona State a 47% chance. Our Inside the Lines book would only offer +464 so this is a very good betting value. Thank you FanDuel.

BetMGM +597

Baylor -125 over Arizona State (-137 on FanDuel) Fresno State -125 over Hawaii (-139 on BetRivers) Charlotte +115 over Rice (+102 on BetRivers)

This parlay pays off nearly +100 more units than it would on the worst priced lines. Our model has Baylor at 53%, Fresno State at 71% and Charlotte at 37% to win. Our Inside the Lines sportsbook would pay off +618 so we do not consider this a great value, mostly because we are on Rice to win by 6 points. But if you are fading Rice then this is a good value.

Caesars +622

Texas Tech +135 over Utah (+120 on FanDuel) Eastern Michigan +118 over Louisiana (+110 BetMGM) UCF -244 Over North Carolina (-250 on BetMGM)

This +622 Caesars money line parlay only pays of +547 if you were to get the worst prices. We have Texas Tech at 42%, Eastern Michigan 25%, and UCF 48% so our parlay number would be +1884. We recommend staying away from this one.

DraftKings +827

Hawaii +114 over Fresno St (+105 BetMGM) North Carolina State +145 over Duke (+120 BetRivers) North Texas -130 over Army (-141 BetRivers)

This parlay paying off +827 only would payoff +697 on the worst prices. Hawaii is winning just 29% of sims, NCST 35% and North Texas 48% so again we'd offer close to +2000 on this one so not a good value based on our model projections.

Fanatics +961

Texas Tech +135 over Utah (+120 on FanDuel) Miami Ohio +110 over UNLV (+106 on FanDuel) Nebraska +115 over Michigan (+112 on FanDuel)

We have a Fan(atics) vs Fan(duel) best vs worst price duel going here. Fanatics is paying off +100 over what FanDuel's +861 pays off. At 42% for Texas Tech, 30% for Miami (OH), and 35% for Nebraska we only give this a 4.4% chance of hitting which is the equivalent of a +2168 parlay. Not a good value.