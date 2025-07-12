Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will host Sam Surridge and Nashville SC in what promises to be an exciting MLS battle on Saturday. Nashville is second in the MLS Eastern Conference and undefeated in 14 straight matches across all competitions, while fifth-place Miami leads the East with 42 goals scored. The visitors are coming off of a 5-2 win against D.C. United in the U.S. Open Cup quarterfinal, while the Herons defeated the New England Revolution 2-1 in league play their last time out.

Kickoff from Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The hosts are -115 favorites (risk $115 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC odds, while Nashville are +250 underdogs. A draw is priced at +300, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Messi is listed at -140 odds to score at anytime during Saturday's match. Before locking in any Nashville SC vs. Inter Miami picks or predictions, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Jon "Buckets" Eimer has to say.

Here are Eimer's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Nashville SC on Saturday:

Sam Surridge anytime goal-scorer (+130)

Both teams to score in the first half (+225)

The Englishman leads the MLS with 16 goals in 21 games, which is nearly half of Nashville's tally on the season. He is coming off of a two-goal effort against D.C. United and "is showing no signs of slowing down," according to Eimer.



"While Inter Miami are going to be a brutal team to take down, Nashville have a shot if Surridge continues to stay in form," Eimer said.



The Herons are one of the top-scoring teams in the MLS, finding the back of the net 42 times despite only playing 18 league games so far this season. Eimer cautions that Inter Miami could be fatigued given how congested their schedule was due to the FIFA Club World Cup, and tired legs to translate into scoring opportunities for Nashville.



