The New England Revolution (6-6-7) and Inter Miami CF (9-5-3) collide in an MLS battle on Wednesday evening. The Portland Timbers defeated New England 2-1 on July 5. As for Inter Miami, the Herons cruised to a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal last Saturday behind a brace from superstar Lionel Messi.

Kickoff from Gillette Stadium in New England is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. Inter Miami are +140 favorites (risk $100 to win $140) on the 90-minute money line in the latest New England Revolution vs. Inter Miami odds, while the Revolution are slight +150 underdogs. A draw is priced at +275, and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5.

Over 3.5 goals (+130)

Inter Miami Draw No Bet (-120)

Over 3.5 goals have been scored in two of the last three MLS games for the Revolution, while the Herons have cleared that number themselves in each of their last three league fixtures.

"Inter Miami will enter this match full of confidence after securing a comfortable 4-1 victory on the road against FC Montreal on Saturday," Sutton pointed out. "Messi scored a brace in a match that saw Inter Miami finish with 15 total shots, including 10 on target. Inter Miami have scored three or more goals in each of their last four fixtures in league play, while the Revolution have scored six goals in their past three matches."

Inter Miami Draw No Bet (-120)

"Inter Miami have won three straight in league play and will look to continue their dominant run of form with another victory on Wednesday," Sutton said. "Javier Mascherano's men currently sit sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference standings but have several games in hand, so they'll be eager to make up ground by collecting all three points. Plus, New England is winless in its past four league games, which includes home losses against Cincinnati and Nashville."

