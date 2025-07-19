MLS Eastern Conference foes will face off when the New York Red Bulls host Inter Miami on Saturday. The Red Bulls are currently eighth in the conference standings and are unbeaten in four of their last five matches, including a 5-3 win against the New England Revolution their last time out. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi and the Herons are fifth in the standings and looking to rebound after a disappointing 3-0 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Kickoff from Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, N.J. is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The visitors are +135 favorites (risk $100 to win $135) on the 90-minute money line in the latest New York Red Bulls vs. Inter Miami odds, while the Red Bulls are +165 underdogs. A draw is priced at +270 and the over/under for total goals scored is 3.5. Before locking in any Inter Miami vs. New York Red Bulls picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players. Anyone following his soccer betting picks could be way up.

Here are Sutton's best bets for New York vs. Inter Miami on Saturday:

Both teams to score & Over 2.5 goals (-145)

Inter Miami Draw No Bet (-125)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 2+ shots on target (+195)

The expert notes that the Herons lead the Eastern Conference with 44 goals in 20 matches, while the Red Bulls have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine games. Both teams have scored in each of the last two meetings between these rivals, with over 2.5 goals hitting in three straight head-to-heads.

"Inter Miami will want to avoid losing two straight, so I expect the Herons to come out with purpose on Saturday," Sutton said. The Herons have not lost two games in a row during the current MLS season.

Sutton adds that Inter Miami has conceded 33 times this season, which could open the door for Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The Red Bulls striker has scored 13 goals in his 2025 campaign and has been a menace around the net.



"The former Bayern Munich man has finished with 2+ shots on target in three of his last four games, so I feel like we're getting great value at +195 odds," he said.

