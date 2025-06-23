The top spot in Group A will be on the line when Lionel Messi and Inter Miami CF take on Palmeiras on Monday in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Both teams have recorded a win and a draw thus far, leaving each team with four points. Inter Miami is coming off a thrilling 2-1 victory against FC Porto thanks to Messi's free kick goal in the 54th minute. Palmeiras, meanwhile, used a strong second half to secure a 2-0 win over Al Ahly. Messi is +320 to score again on Monday and +125 to have two or more shots on target.

Kickoff from Hard Rock Stadium in Miami is set for 9 p.m. ET. Palmeiras are +120 favorites (risk $100 to win $120) in the latest Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras odds, while Inter Miami are +475 underdogs. A draw is priced at +125, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Palmerias vs. Inter Miami picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine soccer expert Brandt Sutton has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Inter Miami vs. Palmeiras on Monday:

1st half Draw (-135)

Both Teams to Score: No (-110)

"Palmeiras are the only side in Group A yet to concede a goal, and they've failed to score in the first half," Sutton told SportsLine. "With both teams sitting on 4 points and needing just a draw to advance, I expect a cagey affair in the first half."

Both of these teams have been stellar defensively thus far in this competition. Palmeiras have recorded two clean sheets and gave up just two shots on target in their 2-0 win over Al Ahly. The Brazilian side also managed just one shot on target in that match, opening the scoring thanks to an own goal from Wessam Abou Ali in the 49th minute. Inter Miami held Al Ahly scoreless in the group stage opener, a 0-0 draw, and then followed that up by holding FC Porto to just three shots on target in Thursday's 2-1 win.

