Who Inter Milan vs. Arsenal When Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. ET Where San Siro | Milan, Italy How to watch Paramount+

After earning a second star above their badge with a remarkable 20th Serie A title last season, Inter Milan have their sights set on another kit upgrade: a patch that shows four European Cup and Champions League titles. After a trip to the final in this competition in 2023, Inter weren’t able to return last season but dominated domestically, so they’ll be looking to put it all together and haul in trophies both at home and abroad this time around.

Inter’s most impressive European result yet this year might just be their only non-win, an impactful road draw against Manchester City. Now, they’ll face the team that played City just after that match in a game that also finished level, but in a very different fashion. Back in September, Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal fought to a 2-2 draw in Manchester, a strong result given the red card received by forward Leandro Trossard just before half-time.

Domestically, Arsenal have become victims, to a degree, of being sucked into their opponent’s desired game script. Much like the City match, they played to a frantic 2-2 home draw against Liverpool, and then went on the road and played a hard-fought 1-0 loss against slower-paced Newcastle United. In Europe, things have been a bit different as they’re perfect since a scoreless draw against defending Europa League champions Atalanta, highlighted by a 2-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain.

The Gunners are famously without a European title in their history, and many believe that the squad Arteta has built is the one to finally get the job done. Right now, they’re in ninth in the UCL’s new League Phase table, although they’re level with seventh-place Inter and several other teams with seven points. After crashing out of the quarter-finals a year ago, they’ll look to get at least a step further this season.

With the new UCL format, this fourth game out of eight in the League Phase is absolutely vital as both teams look to secure a bye past the pre-knockout play-off. The major soccer sportsbooks, like FanDuel and Caesars, see this game as a very close one, so let’s go looking for some value and a best bet.

Market FanDuel Caesars BetMGM Inter Milan money line +160 +165 +155 Draw money line +220 +210 +225 Arsenal money line +180 +175 +180 Over Over 2.5 (+114) Over 2.5 (+110) Over 2.5 (+105) Under Under (-138) Under 2.5 (-140) Under 2.5 (-145)

Why bet on Inter Milan

This team does not make a habit of losing at home. Aside from a match against AC Milan, in what amounts to essentially a neutral-site game as the two teams share a venue, the Nerazzuri have yet to lose a match at the San Siro this season, even finding a way to salvage a draw when Juventus fired in four goals earlier this season. They also dominated Atalanta in an eye-opening home win back in August.

Inter currently sits second in a tight Serie A table, and they have the experience to navigate a competitive race for any title, at home or abroad. They’re second in Serie A in both goalscoring and xG, just behind that Atalanta team in both categories. Inter are tops in the league with 43 big chances created, but also with 28 missed, showing plenty of room for positive regression.

Why bet on Arsenal

This is a great buy-low spot on a high-quality team. After sitting with five wins and two draws through seven Premier League games this season, Arsenal have lost two of their last three matches, road trips to Bournemouth and Newcastle, sandwiching that home draw against Liverpool. The Gunners have been a very public side for much of this season, so don’t expect to get a better price than you’re seeing on them now while they’re going on the road against quality competition while in a rut.

However, a shift away from poor luck could very well lift this squad to a better result than the ones we’ve been seeing from them in recent weeks. They won the xG battle against both Liverpool and Newcastle, and despite a 30th-minute red card or center-back William Saliba, it took another 40 minutes of gameplay for Bournemouth to break through. In short, Arsenal’s last three matches have hardly resembled the three-game skid depicted by the final scores, and they could be due for a major bounce-back.

Best bet for Inter Milan vs. Arsenal: Over 2.5 goals scored (+114, FanDuel)

With plus-odds on all three sides of the money line and reasonable prices on both sides of the 2.5-goal over/under, there’s plenty of potential value on the board, but the goal is to find the best line possible, which can currently be found at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Overall, there’s too much attacking talent in this game to ignore, and the defenses are not all the way there. Arsenal have had some solid performances, but have been uneven both at home and on the road. While Inter have put up some of the best attacking metrics in Serie A, they rank much lower down on the other end of the pitch, including seventh in goals conceded per match, 13th in xG conceded, 16th in clearances per match, 18th in interceptions per match and last but not least, an ugly 19th in successful tackles per match.

Both teams feature dynamic attacks with high-level creators and capable finishers. With the new UCL format making it likely that we’ll see both teams playing for a win rather than a draw, expect this one to get messy and feature plenty of goals.