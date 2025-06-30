The knockout rounds of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup are underway and one Round of 16 matchup on Monday will pit Inter Milan against Fluminense. Brazilian clubs have probably been the biggest surprise of all during this worldwide tournament, which was expanded to 32 teams from six different soccer confederations for the first time this year. Now they'll be looking for another definitive win over a European power, while Inter Milan will be looking for a confidence-building victory after losing in the UEFA Champions League final last month and finishing second in league play.

Kickoff from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 3 p.m. ET. Inter Milan are -140 favorites (risk $140 to win $100) on the 90-minute money line in the latest Inter Milan vs. Fluminense odds, while Fluminense are +425 underdogs. A draw is priced at +260, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5. Before locking in any Fluminense vs. Inter Milan picks, you need to see what proven SportsLine's Martin Green has to say. You can also watch on DAZN (for free).

After working in the sports betting industry for several years, Green became a professional sports writer and handicapper and has covered the game worldwide. Last year, Green was profitable in multiple areas on his soccer betting picks, including Euro qualifying (+6.30 units), EFL Cup (+4.47), FA Cup (+3.07) and Champions League (+3.05), among others. Anyone who follows him could be way up.

Here are Green's best bets for Fluminense vs. Inter Milan on Monday:

Inter Milan to win (-140)

Lautaro Martínez anytime goal scorer (+170)

Inter Milan to win (-140)

Brazilian Serie A has a long history of producing global superstars, but its best players have a general tendency to seek more fame and fortune at clubs like Inter. That relationship has helped fuel a David vs. Goliath-like nature to Brazil vs. the world in this tournament, but it's also the reason why there is a clear talent gap here. Inter are three-time champions of Europe and have 20 titles in Serie A to their name, and they remain widely regarded as one of the world's best clubs despite the Italian federation being wracked by scandal over the last couple of decades.

"They have world-class players like Lautaro Martínez, Nicoló Barella and Alessandro Bastoni in their ranks, while Sučić, Kristjan Asllani, Denzel Dumfries and Federico Dimarco can provide much-needed energy in midfield and down the flanks," Green told SportsLine. He likes Inter Milan to win outright on the 90-minute money line and DraftKings is offering the best price for them to do so. You can also get $150 in bonus bets instantly after your first $5 wager with the latest DraftKings promo code.

Lautaro Martinez anytime goal scorer (+170)

The 27-year-old Argentine forward signed with Inter back in 2018, and he's piled up 153 goals across all competitions in seven seasons with the club. That includes two goals in three matches at the FIFA Club World Cup, as Inter have continued to put out strong sides despite a nail-biting season in Serie A and a trip to the UCL final. Martinez is as technically brilliant as they come and you're getting great value here at FanDuel, where you can also get $150 in bonus bets if your first $5 wager wins with this FanDuel promo code.

Want more soccer picks for Monday, June 30?

You've seen Martin Green's best bets for Inter Milan vs. Fluminense. Now, get picks for every game from the experts who are tuned into professional soccer leagues all over the world.