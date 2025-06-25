Two teams looking to clinch the top spot in Group E will square off when Inter Milan takes on River Plate on Wednesday in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup. Both teams have recorded a win and a draw thus far in this competition, leaving each with four points. River Plate are coming off a scoreless draw against Monterrey, while Inter Milan used a second-half surge to secure a 2-1 win over Urawa Reds on Saturday. Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring for Inter Milan in that match and is +165 to score again on Wednesday.

Kickoff from Lumen Field in Seattle is set for 9 p.m. ET. Inter Milan are -105 favorites (risk $105 to win $100) in the latest Inter Milan vs. River Plate odds, while River Plate are +320 underdogs. A draw is priced at +235, and the over/under for total goals scored is 2.5.

Sutton was profitable across multiple leagues for SportsLine subscribers in 2023, including the Champions League, English Premier League, Europa League, FA Cup and more. He also finished 2022 as SportsLine's No. 1 soccer expert with a 165-130-2 mark, returning nearly $2,200 for $100 players.

Here are Sutton's best bets for Inter Milan vs. River Plate on Wednesday:

Under 2.5 goals (-105)

1st Half Draw (+105)

Inter Milan recorded just two shots on target in their 1-1 draw against Monterrey in the group stage opener and needed two late second-half goals to beat Urawa Reds their last time out. The Italian side hasn't looked dangerous in the attacking third, and they likely won't see many scoring opportunities early in this match as River Plate is likely to deploy a disciplined defensive game plan. River Plate held Monterrey to just two shots on target in the 0-0 draw, and the only goal they've conceded thus far in this tournament has been a penalty in the 3-1 win over Urawa Reds.

Under 2.5 goals (-105)

"With first place going to the victor, I expect both teams to come out with a defensive game plan and looking to score on the counterattack," Sutton told SportsLine. "That fits right into River Plate's style of play. The Argentine side tends to concede possession and put 11 men behind the ball until the opposition makes a costly mistake. River Plate played to a 0-0 draw against Monterrey their last time out, and I'm expecting the majority of this match to be played in the middle of the pitch, which is why I'm backing Under 2.5 goals."

