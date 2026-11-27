The No. 13 Iowa Hawkeyes will look to increase their chances of making the Big Ten Championship Game when they host the No. 25 Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday in the 2026 Heroes Game. Iowa (9-2, 6-2 Big Ten) is tied for second in the conference and needs to win, plus get additional help, to make its way to the Big Ten title game. The Hawkeyes have won four straight, last defeating Illinois on Nov. 21. Nebraska (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten), fresh off an upset of Ohio State, is seeking a three-game in streak as one more victory would enable it to finish with a winning conference record for the first time in 10 years. Nebraska starting linebacker Vincent Shavers Jr. is a game-time decision. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for noon ET at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa, on CBS and Paramount+. This Rivalry Week series is known as the Heroes Game, and the Cornhuskers lead it 30-23-3. The Hawkeyes are 3.5-point favorites per the latest Nebraska vs. Iowa odds, while the over/under is 40.5 points. Before making any Iowa vs. Nebraska picks, check out the Nebraska vs. Iowa predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every game 10,000 times.

Iowa vs. Nebraska odds

Nebraska vs. Iowa spread Iowa -3.5 Nebraska vs. Iowa over/under 40.5 points Nebraska vs. Iowa money line Iowa -178, Nebraska +164 Nebraska vs. Iowa picks See picks at SportsLine Nebraska vs. Iowa streaming Paramount+

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Top Nebraska vs. Iowa predictions

After simulating Nebraska vs. Iowa 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 40.5 points (-112) at betting apps. Last year's meeting had an O/U of 38.5 but sailed past the total with 56 combined points. This year, both teams lean on the ground game, with each ranking among the top 3 in the Big Ten in rushing offense. They also protect the ball, which helps drives end in points instead of giveaways as both Iowa and Nebraska are top 5 in terms of fewest turnovers in the conference.

Each team hit the Over in their respective games last week, and the model forecasts continued ground success on Friday. The teams are projected to combine for over 250 rushing yards, while the quarterbacks total 3.4 touchdowns, both via the air and ground. Per 10,000 sims, the teams combine for 44 points, as the Over hits 59% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Nebraska vs. Iowa picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa vs. Nebraska, and which side of the spread hits 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Nebraska vs. Iowa spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.