The eighth-ranked BYU Cougars will look to stay unbeaten when they battle the visiting Iowa State Cyclones in a key Big 12 Conference matchup on Friday night. Iowa State is coming off a 45-42 win over West Virginia on Saturday, while BYU held off TCU 17-10. The Cyclones (3-2, 1-1 Big 12), who are 0-2 against ranked opponents, are 0-1 on the road this season. The Cougars (4-0, 2-0 Big 12), who have outscored their opponents 149-57, are 2-0 on their home field. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Iowa State leads the all-time series 5-1, but BYU won last year's meeting in Iowa. The Cougars are 10.5-point favorites, with the over/under at 45.5 in the latest Iowa State vs. BYU odds. The Cougars are at -426 on the money line (risk $426 to win $100). Before making any BYU vs. Iowa State picks, check out the Iowa State vs. BYU predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Iowa State vs. BYU odds

Iowa State vs. BYU spread BYU -10.5 Iowa State vs. BYU over/under 45.5 points Iowa State vs. BYU money line BYU -426, Iowa State +330 Iowa State vs. BYU picks See picks at SportsLine Iowa State vs. BYU streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top BYU vs. Iowa State predictions

After simulating Iowa State vs. BYU 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 45.5 points at betting apps. The Under has hit in six of the past nine Iowa State games. The Under is 6-4 over the past 10 BYU games, including two of the past three at home.

Senior quarterback Jaylen Raynor helps power the Cyclones' offense. So far this season, he has completed 58% of his passes for 903 yards and six touchdowns with four interceptions. Sophomore quarterback Bear Bachmeier leads the BYU attack. He has completed 64% of his passes for 704 yards and six touchdowns with one pick. He has also rushed 27 times for 130 yards (4.8 average) and four touchdowns.

SportsLine's model is projecting 52 combined points in this one, making the Over the value 63% of the time in an A-rated pick. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Iowa State vs. BYU picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Iowa State vs. BYU, and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the BYU vs. Iowa State spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.