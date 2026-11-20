A pair of 5-5 teams in the Big 12 will meet on Friday's college football schedule as the Iowa State Cyclones visit the UCF Knights. Both programs are also 3-4 in conference play, with Iowa State coming off a Saturday win over Cincinnati, 41-13. However, the Cyclones have dropped their last three road games, all coming by double digits. UCF has alternated wins and losses over its last five outings and fell to Arizona State, 26-13, in its last contest on Nov. 14. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. ET from the Acrisure Bounce House in Orlando, Fla. ISU won the lone prior meeting in 2024. The Knights are 1.5-point favorites in the latest UCF vs. Iowa State odds. The over/under for total points is 48.5. Before making any Iowa State vs. UCF picks, check out the Central Florida vs. Iowa State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Iowa State vs. Central Florida odds

UCF vs. Iowa State spread UCF -1.5 UCF vs. Iowa State over/under 48.5 points UCF vs. Iowa State money line UCF -120, Iowa State +102 UCF vs. Iowa State picks See picks at SportsLine UCF vs. Iowa State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Iowa State vs. UCF predictions

After simulating UCF vs. Iowa State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 48.5 points at betting apps. The total has been surpassed in four of the last five UCF games, and the Over is also 4-2 for Central Florida home games. Overall this season, their contests have averaged 54.4 points, while ISU's games have been even higher scoring in averaging 57.7 combined points. That number is trending upward for the Cyclones as their last three have averaged 75.7 total points.

UCF is coming off a defeat to Arizona State, and the Over sports a 4-0 record in Knights games following a loss. Knights QB Alonzo Barnett is projected to have more passing yards, more passing touchdowns and fewer interceptions than his counterpart in ISU's Jaylen Raynor. However, the Cyclones offset that with RB Aiden Flora forecasted for nearly 140 yards on the ground. The model is projecting 55 combined points, as the Over hits 53% of the time. See the model's ISU vs. UCF spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make UCF vs. Iowa State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins UCF vs. ISU, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Iowa State vs. UCF spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that simulates every game 10,000 times, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

SportsLine's model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It is coming off a solid Week 11 performance, going 4-1 on top-rated college football picks against the spread at betting sites. Anyone following its picks at college football betting sites saw strong returns.