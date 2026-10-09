The BYU Cougars aim to move to 5-0 on the year when they host the 3-2 Iowa State Cyclones on Friday night. BYU went 12-2 last year but missed out on a College Football Playoff berth due to a pair of losses to Texas Tech. With the Red Raiders looking more vulnerable, the Cougars may be the team to beat in the Big 12. The Cyclones are in a new era with former South Dakota State and Washington State head coach Jimmy Rogers taking over for Matt Campbell, who left Ames for Penn State after 10 seasons with the Cyclones. Rogers' squad is 3-2 with losses to Iowa and Utah. Kickoff is set for 10:15 p.m. ET in Provo, Utah, and BYU is a 10.5-point favorite per the latest Iowa State vs. BYU odds. Bet on Iowa State vs. BYU in Week 6 at DraftKings and get $150 in bonus bets when you spend $5+:

The Cougars and Cyclones clashed in Ames last year, with BYU taking home a 41-27 shootout win. The Cougars return many of their star players from that matchup, namely quarterback Bear Bachmeier, who passed for 307 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 49 and a score as well. Here, we break down the latest Iowa State vs. BYU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook and highlight our best bet for the matchup using the SportsLine Projection Model. The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It enters Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Iowa State vs. BYU betting odds (via DraftKings)

Iowa State vs. BYU money line: Iowa State +320, BYU +410 Iowa State vs. BYU Over/Under: 48.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Iowa State vs. BYU spread: BYU -10.5

Iowa State vs. BYU betting preview

BYU is on a mission this year after failing to make the CFP despite winning 12 total games in 2025. The Cougars avoid Texas Tech in the regular season this year, but they have two massive matchups taking place over the next few weeks as they host Notre Dame next week and visit unbeaten Utah on Nov. 7. This matchup with the Cyclones is one BYU should win, but Iowa State has been tough to begin Rogers' tenure as head coach.

The Cyclones' first loss was by three to rival Iowa, and they fell by two touchdowns to Utah two weeks ago. ISU's best chance of winning this matchup is leaning on the run game. Running back Aiden Flora has 594 yards and is averaging 8.1 yards per carry. If the Cyclones can get Flora going and eat some clock, it could put BYU in an uncomfortable spot should possessions be limited. Get $250 in bonus bets after betting $5+ for five days with the FanDuel promo code:

Iowa State vs. BYU picks, prediction

Over 46.5

The SportsLine model is big on its over/under bet pick here, as Over 46.5 hits in 56% of simulations for an 'A' grade. The Cougars have the talent to nearly clear this number on their own, but they will need help from Iowa State's offense as the Cyclones are likely going to pound the rock, at least early on. The Cougs are 2-2 to the Over this year, and the Cyclones are 3-2.