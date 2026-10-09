It has been a chock-full week of college football already, and we are treated to five more games on Friday -- including three power conference matchups. The best of the bunch is likely No. 20 Iowa (4-1) trying to keep its Big Ten title game and College Football Playoff hopes alive as it visits massively disappointing Washington (3-2). Bet on college football at DraftKings, where new users get $150 when they spend $5+:

It's a 9 ET kick on FOX from Husky Stadium in Seattle, one of the most picturesque spots in the sport. It will rain during the day in the Pacific Northwest but conditions should be OK at night, per weather.com: Considerable cloudiness. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. At -2.5 at DraftKings, UDub is taking 75% of the money but Iowa is taking 69% of the wagers. There's split action on the small total of 41.5. The day I see an Iowa total of 50 is the day I meet my maker.

You can try college football betting on the best sports betting apps, but first you should check out the SportsLine Projection Model for picks on games from both the simulations and our experts. We have a strong play here for those who want to get into parlay betting for Iowa vs. Washington.

Iowa vs. Washington same-game parlay

Washington money line

Alt Under 51.5

DraftKings price: +103 (subject to change)

Let's start with the Huskies, who were a chic longshot playoff and Big Ten pick entering the season after climbing to nine total wins last year under coach Jedd Fisch and rising star quarterback Demond Williams Jr. It's hard to say what has happened so far in 2026 with UW at 0-2 in the Big Ten.

Maybe it all started in the offseason when Williams signed a $4 million NIL deal to return to UW, only to quickly change his mind and enter the portal with LSU targeting him and apparently offering more money. That set off a firestorm of criticism with Washington threatening legal action (like Lane Kiffin at LSU cares). Eventually, Williams retracted his transfer intent and said it was bad advice from an agent he fired. Maybe all the negativity from that situation has carried over to the field.

The junior Williams is having a good if not great season like he had in 2025. He's completing 67.5% of his throws for 1,327 yards, eight TDs and three picks. Williams also has rushed for 191 yards and two scores. Any head coach would take those numbers but all are down from last year. For example, he ranks 99th out of 141 FBS quarterbacks with a 45.0 rating; last season, he ranked 24th and had a 75.3 rating.

To be fair, the Huskies lost two excellent skill position players off the 2025 team in star receiver Denzel Boston and running back Jonah Coleman, both drafted. This year's tailback room has been hammered by injury and the offensive line has been a shuffle. But center Landen Hatchett is expected to make his season debut tonight off wrist surgery. He was the starter the past two seasons.

Behind that O-Line so far, Washington is last in the Big Ten averaging 109 rushing yards and has given up 15 sacks, second-most in the league. Williams has gone down 12 times in the past two weeks, tied for most in the FBS.

The Huskies won their three non-conference games but have dropped their two Big Ten openers by a total of seven points at home vs. Minnesota and last week at USC. UW allowed the game's final 15 points against the Trojans, with Williams unable to punch it in the USC end zone with a first-and-10 at the 18 with just under a minute left. He finished with a season-low 198 passing yards and wasn't a running factor with 26 yards on 13 carries.

The Huskies are now 2-10 with seven straight losses under Fisch when being outrushed, compared to 16-3 when having more yards on the ground than their opponent. Iowa ranks 32nd nationally in rush defense at 102.2 YPG.

Washington tries to avoid its first three-game skid since 2021 and to avoid back-to-back home losses for the first time since it dropped four in a row the same season in the forgettable Jimmy Lake era. UW is 2-6 against ranked teams under Fisch (2-2 at home) with seven of the eight decided by double digits.

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Iowa was the toast of college football after its stunning last-second win at Michigan in Week 4, but the Hawkeyes didn't deserve to win that game at all and got a wake-up call last Saturday when they were dominated at home by No. 5 Ohio State, 31-14. Now the Hawkeyes are +1600 to reach the Big Ten title game and +650 to reach the playoff for the first time. Both are achievable if they win out and there is not a currently ranked team left on the slate.

But Iowa may be without starting QB Hank Brown, who left in the fourth quarter against the Buckeyes with what was diagnosed as an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder. Brown had that truly perfect back-shoulder TD pass to beat Michigan but struggled against OSU, completing just 12 of 27 passes for 132 yards, while throwing his first INT of the year.

Brown is listed as questionable and signs are pointing toward him not playing as he did very little in practice this week. Junior Jeremy Hecklinski lost the starting QB competition to Brown and would get the ball. He has completed 18 of 32 this season for 208 yards with a TD and an INT. Hecklinski led a fourth-quarter touchdown drive vs. OSU, completing all five of his attempts.

Iowa is seeking to avoid back-to-back losses as a ranked team for the first time since the end of the 2023 season. It is 5-1 in its past six Big Ten road games with that loss coming at No. 17 USC last year. The Hawkeyes are also a stellar 5-1 SU and 6-0 ATS in their past six games as underdogs vs. unranked foes. They won the first meeting between the schools in Big Ten play in 2024 in Iowa City. Iowa has rebounded with a win following its first loss in each of the past four seasons.

Washington is 14-3 SU at home under Fisch and going back further is 10-0 SU and 7-2-1 ATS in its past 10 games as a favorite vs. ranked teams. The Huskies are outscoring those opponents by an average of 11.3 points per game. They haven't hosted Iowa since a loss in 1963.

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I hit a nice +152 parlay on Wednesday night in college football on Missouri State-Western Kentucky, so it's easy to just spin that into this. I will say the SportsLine model doesn't agree with me, having Iowa by a score of 21-20. Sorry, model. I need a reason to fade a home team and I don't see one. As for the price, I do like UW to win and can just do that, but I basically raised the total as high as I could and still get a plus number. If there are 52 points scored, I will be pretty flabbergasted. It would almost surely mean a Huskies victory if so. Check out other expert picks in the SportsLine daily newsletter.