The Iowa Hawkeyes (5-2) host the No. 25 Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) on Saturday, Oct. 31, with kickoff scheduled for noon ET at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin enters after defeating No. 16 USC, while Iowa looks to recover from a three-point loss at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes are 2.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, with the over/under set at 36.5 points. Claim the best Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55, trade $25, and receive a $55 bonus here:

Saturday's game marks the 100th meeting between the programs, with the Heartland Trophy going to the winner. Iowa has won four consecutive matchups, including a 37-0 victory last season. Wisconsin is 3-1 in Big Ten play, while the Hawkeyes are 2-2.

Iowa vs. Wisconsin betting odds

Wisconsin vs. Iowa money line: Wisconsin +114, Iowa -135 Wisconsin vs. Iowa Over/Under: 36.5 (Over -112, Under -108) Wisconsin vs. Iowa spread: Iowa -2.5

Iowa vs. Wisconsin betting preview

Wisconsin's response to a 17-7 loss at UCLA was emphatic. The Badgers beat No. 16 USC 24-7 Saturday, holding the Trojans to negative rushing yardage and collecting five sacks. Bryce West and Cairo Skanes intercepted passes in the first quarter. Colton Joseph completed 12 of 14 attempts, with a touchdown pass to Chris Brooks Jr., while Abu Sama III ran for 71 yards. Wisconsin generated only 200 total yards itself, so the defense carried plenty of the load.

Iowa had a far less enjoyable Saturday at Minnesota. The Hawkeyes tied the game on a 37-yard touchdown from Hank Brown to Reece Vander Zee with 3:46 left, only to lose 13-10 on a field goal as time expired. Brown and Jeremy Hecklinski split the quarterback work, combining for 198 passing yards and three interceptions. Iowa outgained Minnesota 288-209 but committed four turnovers. Iowa's second defeat followed a 41-24 victory at Washington before the bye. Iowa's defense recorded 10 tackles for loss and three sacks, so the offense wasn't alone in keeping Minnesota's scoring down. Claim the Fanatics Sportsbook promo code CBSFAN350 to get $350 in FanCash:

Iowa vs. Wisconsin picks, prediction

Wisconsin to win outright (+114)

Wisconsin hasn't beaten Iowa since 2021, so taking the Badgers outright involves a little faith in a rivalry that's been one-sided lately. But the defense offered a strong argument Saturday. USC entered averaging 36.4 points and was held to seven, with Wisconsin recording five sacks and two interceptions. The Badgers also won at Penn State in September, showing they can handle a difficult road assignment.

Iowa's defense won't make things easy for Joseph. The Hawkeyes have allowed only 82.9 rushing yards per game, and Minnesota gained 72 on the ground last week. Yet Iowa's offense gave away four possessions in that loss, including three interceptions between Brown and Hecklinski. Wisconsin can make use of that kind of short field, especially if the Hawkeyes keep switching quarterbacks. The Badgers' offense scored only 24 against USC and just seven at UCLA, so their scoring isn't automatic. Joseph has thrown 11 touchdown passes against five interceptions this season. DraftKings lists Wisconsin at +114 to win outright. SportsLine forecasts a 25-24 Wisconsin victory, matching the moneyline selection rather than merely a cover. Bet on Wisconsin vs. Iowa at DraftKings and get $200 in bonuses and three months of NBA League Pass when you spend $5+: