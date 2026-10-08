The No. 20 Iowa Hawkeyes head to Husky Stadium on Friday night to face a motivated Washington Huskies squad trying to avoid an 0-3 start in the Big Ten. The Hawkeyes (4-1, 1-1) look to bounce back from a 31-14 home loss to Ohio State, their first setback of the season. Quarterback Hank Brown is questionable with an AC joint sprain, so backup Jeremy Hecklinski could make his first significant road start. The Hawkeyes still have the defense that has carried them, allowing just 12.6 ppg. Washington (3-2, 0-2) is paced by QB Demond Williams Jr., who has thrown for 1,327 yards with eight TDs, but the Huskies QBs have been sacked 13 times. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET at Husky Stadium in Seattle. The Huskies are 3-point favorites, with the over/under at 41.5 points in the latest Iowa vs. Washington odds. Before making any Washington vs. Iowa picks, check out the Iowa vs. Washington predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Iowa vs. Washington odds

Iowa vs. Washington spread Washington -3 Iowa vs. Washington over/under 41.5 points Iowa vs. Washington money line Washington -165, Iowa +140 Iowa vs. Washington picks See picks at SportsLine Iowa vs. Washington streaming Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Washington vs. Iowa predictions

After simulating Iowa vs. Washington 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Under 41.5 points at betting apps. Iowa has established a reputation as a defense-first program, and this year is no exception. The Hawkeyes allowed 31 points to Ohio State, but a combined 32 points to their other four opponents combined.

The Under has hit in three of four Washington games vs. FBS competition. Statistically, the Huskies are just as reliant on defense as the Hawkeyes. Washington ranks 34th in yards allowed (84th in yards gained), Iowa is 25th on defense (74 offensively).

SportsLine's model is projecting 41 points in this one, making the Under the value 51% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Iowa vs. Washington picks

In addition to going Under on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits 60% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Washington vs. Iowa, and which side of the spread hits in 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.