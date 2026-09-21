Week 2 of the NFL season concludes with the New York Giants visiting the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Giants got off to a flying start with a win over the Dallas Cowboys while the Rams were embarrassed by their own rivals, the San Francisco 49ers, in Australia. Now back home and hopefully no longer jet lagged, the Rams will look to display why so many thought of them as Super Bowl favorites before the season kicked off. Get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is scheduled for for 8:15 p.m. ET. If you're interested in NFL betting on player props and anytime touchdown scorers, make sure to check out our two picks at DraftKings Sportsbook. Bet on NFL player props and more at DraftKings, where new users get $200 in bonus bets after spending $5 or more:

For more prop betting options, expert picks and full model simulations of Giants vs. Rams so you're ready for Monday Night Football and making picks at the best betting apps, check out SportsLine.

Giants vs. Rams anytime touchdown scorer props

Davante Adams (+110)

The best way to look at the Rams' offense may be to simply pretend that the Week 1 fiasco in Australia didn't happen. Sean McVay and the Los Angeles brain trust seem to have badly bungled their travel plans and body clock management and allowed an acclimatized 49ers team to run rampant. That won't be the case on Monday. With that in mind, we'll back Adams to score. Adams and Puka Nacua were the thunder and lightning in the Rams' passing game last season. It's hard to say which of the two is more likely to score, so we'll back Adams, who has a slightly more generous price and led the NFL in receiving touchdowns in 2025. Bet on Week 2 NFL games with the BetMGM bonus code CBSSPORTS and get up to $1,500 in bonus bets:

Isaiah Likely (+260)

Likely was expected to have a prominent role in the New York offense and that proved to be the case in Week 1. He was the Giants' leading receiver with eight catches for 78 yards and two touchdowns. That's a role he may not hold onto forever as Malik Nabers rounds back into form, but John Harbaugh brought Likely in for a reason. The two worked together in Baltimore and Harbaugh clearly values him. This is a wonderful price for a player slated to play a major role in what could be a potent Giants offense. Bet on NFL player props and more with the FanDuel promo code to get up to $350 in bonus bets: