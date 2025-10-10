The NFL continues its international games in Week 6 with the Denver Broncos facing the New York Jets in London. The Broncos have won two games in a row, toppling the previously undefeated Eagles in Week 5. The Jets are the only winless team in the NFL this season, getting demolished by the Cowboys in Week 5. Will New York's fortunes change across the pond?

We'll take a look at some anytime touchdown scorer bets available for Broncos vs. Jets with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Top Broncos vs. Jets anytime touchdown scorer props:

J.K. Dobbins (-135)

Dobbins has successfully fended off rookie RJ Harvey in Denver's backfield, holding onto the top role through five games. He's found paydirt in every single game except one, showing the Broncos trust him in goal-to-go situations and will feed him often. The Jets just got torched by Javonte Williams in Week 5 and are 27th in rushing yards allowed per game. Expect Dobbins to run wild in Week 6.

Courtland Sutton (+140)

Sutton had a strong 2024 campaign and has picked things up in 2025. After a lackluster showing against the Colts in Week 2, Sutton has exploded for 298 yards and two scores over the last three weeks. He's established himself as the clear No. 1 receiver in this offense and has an extremely favorable matchup. We just got done telling you how the Jets are poor against the run, but they're not exactly hard to throw on either. New York has given up six touchdowns through the air over the last two weeks.