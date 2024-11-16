Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

WHO Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Detroit Lions WHEN Sunday, November 10, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET WHERE Ford Field | Detroit, Michigan HOW CBS

Last Sunday in Houston, the Detroit Lions (8-1) allowed 23 first-half points and fell behind by 16 with five Jared Goff interceptions and still won. The defense held the Texans to 97 yards and zero points in the second half. Goff went 6-for-8 passing for 79 yards in the fourth quarter. He threw a key touchdown to Amon-Ra St. Brown and set up Jake Bates for two long field goals that snuck through the uprights, including one as time expired. The remarkable victory was the Lions’ seventh in a row and keeps them atop the NFC North with the conference’s best record.

While Detroit has the look of a Super Bowl team, the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-8) appear to be a team vying for the first overall draft pick. With Mac Jones in for Trevor Lawrence at quarterback, Jacksonville was stagnant last week at home versus the Minnesota Vikings, mustering 143 yards of total offense. The Jags’ final three drives each ended with a turnover. A fumble and two interceptions sealed Jacksonville’s demoralizing 12-7 loss and spoiled a terrific effort from the defense which forced three Sam Darnold picks.

Now 2-8, the Jaguars have dropped 13 of their last 16 games dating back to last year. The 8-1 Lions have prevailed in 11 of their past 13 regular season contests. With a pair of teams going in opposite directions, the line for this one is as high as any game in 2024.

Here are some of the most recent odds that you can find at some of the top online sportsbooks.

Market FanDuel DraftKings BetMGM Jaguars spread +13.5 (-118) +13 (-108) +13 (-110) Lions spread -13.5 (-104) -13 (-112) -13 (-110) Jaguars money line +540 +525 +550 Lions money line -770 -750 -800 Over Over 47.5 (-105) Over 47 (-108) Over 47 (-110) Under Under 47.5 (-115) Under 47 (-112) Under 47 (-110)

Why bet on the Jaguars

Losing streak aside, Jacksonville has covered in each of its last four games. In fact, the Jags have lost by single digits five times. The narrow loss to the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings might have turned out differently with one fewer turnover. The Jaguars can possibly build on the effort by their defense, in which they forced the three interceptions and held Justin Jefferson to just five catches and 48 yards.

The Lions’ struggle to overcome the Texans might have exposed some flaws in Detroit and give Jacksonville reason to feel it can keep it close. The Jags have talent up front that could cause issues and pressure Goff into potentially throwing more picks. Travon Walker ranks seventh in the NFL with 7.5 sacks while Josh Hines-Allen has five of his own.

On offense, the injury to Tank Bigsby on Sunday allowed Travis Etienne to get 68% of the snaps against Minnesota. One of the more well-projected running backs at the beginning of the season, the talent is there to finally break out, especially if Bigsby is sidelined. One way may be through the passing game. Etienne caught six passes for 43 yards on October 6 versus the Indianapolis Colts.

Another key factor, and a strong point for the Jaguars, is their special teams talent, which ranks fifth in the league by DVOA.

Why bet on the Lions

It’s hard to imagine this team playing any worse and winning. It was essentially a wake-up call with the bonus of no loss. The worst of the Lions was shown in the first half in Houston. And the best was seen in the second half.

Detroit’s offense is at its best when it relies on the running game. The Lions have two backs who deliver big plays. Jahmyr Gibbs is sixth in yardage with fewer carries than anyone above him on the NFL leaderboard. His six yards per attempt is second to Derrick Henry. Not far behind is David Montgomery, who has found the end zone eight times this season. The Jaguars are among the 10 worst teams at stopping the run.

Jacksonville is even poorer at limiting the pass. Prior to the game against the Texans, Goff enjoyed a five-game stretch in which the offense scored more touchdowns (24) than incompletions thrown (20). The top target for Goff is Amon-Ra St. Brown, who is ninth-best in the NFL in receiving yards with 54 catches and has scored seven times.

They’ll be going up against a Jaguars team that has the NFL’s worst total defense with 390.6 yards and 26.4 points allowed per game. Jacksonville has shown its susceptibility to turnovers, which plays right into the Lions’ hands with 18 takeaways and a +8 turnover differential. And as good as Jacksonville has performed on special teams in terms of DVOA, the Lions rank first in that category.

Best bet for Jaguars vs. Lions: Lions -13 (-112, DraftKings)

Laying nearly two touchdowns is quite a high number. There’s plenty of margin for error and an opening for a backdoor cover. But while the Jags have played teams close, the Lions are a different breed.

Detroit has covered in nine of its last 11 games and is 43-19 against the spread under Dan Campbell. The last time the Lions were a heavy favorite was at home against Tennessee and they easily covered the 12.5-point spread in a 52-14 blowout. Detroit has won its past two home games by an average of 20.5. Jacksonville has three one-score losses on the road, but they also lost 47-10 at Buffalo. That was the Jaguars’ only road game against a top-six offense by DVOA. The next is this Sunday.