The Kennesaw State Owls kick off their Conference USA slate when they battle the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on Wednesday night. Jacksonville State is coming off a 23-13 win over Middle Tennessee State on Sept. 26, while Kennesaw State dropped a 17-14 decision to Arkansas State that same day. The Gamecocks (3-2, 1-0 C-USA), who have won two in a row, are 0-2 on the road this season. The Owls (1-3, 0-0 C-USA), who have lost three consecutive games, are 1-1 on their home field in 2026. Kennesaw State leads the all-time series 4-3 after splitting both meetings last year. Kennesaw State won the conference championship with a 19-15 win over Jacksonville State in the title game. Visit our Kalshi promo code review and get a $55 bonus after $25+ in trades with the Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS55:

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Ga. The Gamecocks are 3-point road favorites, with the over/under at 49.5 in the latest Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State odds. The Under is 4-0 for KSU this season, but the Over is 3-2 for JSU. Before making any Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State picks, check out the Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State odds

Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State spread Jacksonville State -3 Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State over/under 49.5 points Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State money line Jacksonville State -148, Kennesaw State +124 Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State picks See picks at SportsLine Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Claim the latest Polymarket promo code CBSSPORTS to get a $25 bonus after depositing $10:

Top Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State predictions

After simulating Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State 10,000 times, SportsLine model is going Over 49.5 points at betting apps. The Over has hit in two of the last three head-to-head meetings between the teams. The Over has also hit in three of the last four Jacksonville State games.

The Gamecocks are led by dual-threat junior quarterback Caden Creel. He has completed 69% of his passes for 1,112 yards and nine touchdowns with four interceptions. He also leads the Gamecocks in rushing, carrying 76 times for 375 yards and three scores. Junior quarterback Rickie Collins powers the Owls' offense. He has completed 68.1% of his passes for 749 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He has also rushed 40 times for 185 yards and three touchdowns.

SportsLine's model is projecting 54 points in this one, making the Over the value 62% of the time. See the model's spread and money-line picks at SportsLine.

How to make Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State picks

In addition to going Over on the total, the model also says one side of the spread hits more than 50% of the time. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Jacksonville State vs. Kennesaw State, and which side of the spread hits in more than 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that's on a 40-35 run on top-rated CFB picks, and find out.

Why you should trust SportsLine's model

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times. It entered Week 6 on a profitable 40-35 run on all top-rated college football picks at betting sites. Anybody following its picks on college football betting sites could have seen strong returns.